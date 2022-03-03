News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: More Downside as Russia Wages War – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-03 18:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-03 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now
2022-03-03 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Seutps Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-03 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Dollar Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Range-Bound Ahead of NFP
2022-03-03 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Volatility - VIX Wavers Near the 30-Handle as Geopolitics Dominates Price Action

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

VIX INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The VIX has retraced from last week’s high, but it is struggling to break below the 30 handle decisively
  • Geopolitical tensions may spark volatility on and off, but any explosive upward movement may be seen as an opportunity to position for a reversal
  • Over the medium term, sentiment is likely to improve, helping markets to stabilize and reducing volatility across asset classes

Most read: S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies

Volatility, as measured by the VIX Index, has been extreme in recent weeks amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. The index, constructed from put and call option prices on the S&P 500, hit a one-month high of 37.8 last Thursday before retreating to trade around the 30 handle this week.

The attack on Ukraine is a human tragedy and many investors believe the situation will get worse before it gets better, as President Putin seems intent on completing the military operation and seizing the entire country regardless of the costs. Against this backdrop, we may continue to see risk-off episodes and sporadic spikes in volatility in the financial markets in the short term.

The crisis in Eastern Europe, however, remains localized, so it poses little earnings risk for U.S. corporates and should not have a major impact on the U.S. economy, especially since the West has not moved to sanction Russia’s large energy exports.

More importantly, recent developments appeared to have prompted a dovish reassessment by the Fed, with FOMC Chair Powell favoring a measured rate hike this month and pledging to be judicious in removing accommodation amid high geopolitical uncertainty.

For all these reasons, I believe we are not headed for a high volatility regime, and it is only a matter of time before sentiment improves and the broader market stabilizes after Wall Street’s deep sell-off this year.

All in all, while short-term price action may be unpredictable in the coming days and weeks as the market remains stressed, I continue to view spikes toward the 40 level in the VIX as an opportunity to position for a reversal or to sell premium at rich prices. From a technical standpoint, one factor that seems to reinforce this theory is the fact that the S&P 500 made a new yearly low last week, but that bottom did not correspond with a new near-term high in the VIX.

VIX INDEX DAILY CHART

Volatility - VIX Wavers Near the 30-Handle as Geopolitics Dominates Price Action

VIX Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-03-03 18:00:00
Dollar Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Range-Bound Ahead of NFP
2022-03-03 17:00:00
US Dollar Hovers at Session Highs as February Services PMI Data Disappoints
2022-03-03 15:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Rampant Inflation and Low Unemployment Plagues ECB
2022-03-03 12:14:00
