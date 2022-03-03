Ukraine Crisis: Bringing China and The West Closer? | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips
"We hear a lot of talk about maybe this is the kind of thing which, if left unanswered, gives China a green light to do something in Taiwan. I don't think that makes much sense. I think it's a very different situation [...] in the way China has responded to Russia, departing from international norms suggests that China cares a lot about those norms" -Ilya Spivak
Ilya Spivak joins Victor Jones to break down the geopolitical and economic ramifications of Russia's invasion into Ukraine and China's relationships to Taiwan, Russia, and the west.
