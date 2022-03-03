News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: More Downside as Russia Wages War – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-03 18:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Price Rally to Persist as Long as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2022-03-03 20:30:00
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-03 10:30:00
Wall Street
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now
2022-03-03 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Seutps Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-03 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Dollar Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Range-Bound Ahead of NFP
2022-03-03 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-03 16:30:00
Ukraine Crisis: Bringing China and The West Closer? | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips

Ukraine Crisis: Bringing China and The West Closer? | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

"We hear a lot of talk about maybe this is the kind of thing which, if left unanswered, gives China a green light to do something in Taiwan. I don't think that makes much sense. I think it's a very different situation [...] in the way China has responded to Russia, departing from international norms suggests that China cares a lot about those norms" -Ilya Spivak

Ilya Spivak joins Victor Jones to break down the geopolitical and economic ramifications of Russia's invasion into Ukraine and China's relationships to Taiwan, Russia, and the west.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement