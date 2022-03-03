News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Flies on Booming Commodity Prices. Will AUD/USD Make New Highs?
2022-03-03 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-03 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Soars as Wall Street Takes Solace in Powell’s Remarks. Now What?
2022-03-02 22:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-02 18:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-03 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies

S&P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies

Nick Cawley, Strategist

S&P 500, DAX 40: Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • The war in Ukraine and growing fears of stagflation weigh on global stock markets.
  • Russia/Ukraine news flow will continue to steer markets.

Global stock markets are on the backfoot in Europe as news of intensified fighting in Ukraine continues to hit the screens. The Southern port city of Kherson is now said to be under the control of Russian forces, while there have also been reports that the 2nd largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, is under constant attack. Meanwhile, the 40-mile convoy of Russian vehicles and forces are slowly moving towards Kyiv despite reports of heavy resistance and fuel shortages. The second round of talks between representatives of both sides is scheduled for today but, barring a miracle, nothing is expected currently to change or stem Russian aggression.

The geopolitical crisis remains the main driver of risk at the moment and will continue to do so until a peace agreement is signed, but further economic headwinds are being felt by multi-year high oil prices that are likely to weigh on demand. In addition, global central banks are beginning to, or have stated that they will, raise interest rates and rein in the excessive, pandemic liquidity that they have pumped into the market over the last two years. Tighter monetary policy, sky-high oil prices, and war in Eastern Europe are not a good backdrop for risk assets.

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

The S&P 500 is flat on the session after yesterday’s rally saw both the S&P 500 and the Dow just over 1.8% higher on the day. Small bull market corrections are often seen in longer-term bear markets and investors may be wise to hold back before entering fresh long positions until the macro picture becomes clearer. Short-term resistance at 4400 may well be tested but the daily chart still paints a negative picture with a series of lower highs and lower lows.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart – March 3, 2022

S&amp;P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies

The DAX 40 is currently just under 1% lower on the day and remains within touching distance of Tuesday’s one-year low. The German bourse’s recent, heavy sell-off is being driven by German energy fears with the country heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. A break below last February’s low of around 13,654 would leave 13,274 as the next target.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart – March 3, 2022

S&amp;P 500, DAX 40 – Equity Markets Remain Under Pressure as Fighting in Ukraine Intensifies

What is your view on Equities and Risk – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Looking to Re-Test Formidable Resistance
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Looking to Re-Test Formidable Resistance
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Powell Backs Quarter-Point Hikes, APAC Stocks May Rise
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Powell Backs Quarter-Point Hikes, APAC Stocks May Rise
2022-03-03 01:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-03-02 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
US 500
Bullish