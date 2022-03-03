News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials
2022-03-03 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Flies on Booming Commodity Prices. Will AUD/USD Make New Highs?
2022-03-03 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Crash from Highs if Russia, Ukraine Crisis Ebbs
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Flies on Booming Commodity Prices. Will AUD/USD Make New Highs?
2022-03-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Soars as Wall Street Takes Solace in Powell’s Remarks. Now What?
2022-03-02 22:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-02 18:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-03 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/CHF, AUD/USD Analysis and News:

  • Euro Weighed as Policy Divergence Returns
  • Client Sentiment Signal a Mixed Outlook

Euro Weighed as Policy Divergence Returns

Yesterday’s testimony from Fed Chair Powell, more or less confirmed that a 25bps rate hike will take place at the upcoming Fed meeting. Although, while Powell signalled an openness to a larger hike, this would likely occur in the event that inflation persisted in the latter half of the year. In turn, with the Federal Reserve sticking to its tightening path, alongside the Bank of Canada who yesterday raised rates by 25bps, focus is once again back on policy divergence with the likes of the ECB. A reminder that given the current geopolitical backdrop, the ECB’s plans for considering tighter policy have been derailed with central bank facing a trade-off between a build-up in inflation pressures as indicated by yesterday’s record high inflation print at 5.8% and a hit to economic growth. For now, as US-GE spreads continue to widen, risks remain tilted to the downside for the Euro, particularly against CAD, NZD AUD which have benefitted from the surge in commodity prices. Headline risk will remain however, with focus on the upcoming second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegation teams.

EURUSD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Pressured by Widening Rate Differentials

Source: Refinitiv

Client Sentiment Signal a Mixed Outlook

Data shows 67.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.03 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.81% higher than yesterday and 24.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% higher than yesterday and 18.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

