News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Slides as USD Drives Price Action
2022-03-02 16:30:00
Eurozone Flash CPI Reaches 5.8%, Core CPI 2.7% as Oil Breaches $110
2022-03-02 10:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Jumps 7% as OPEC+ Talks Continue, Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-02 09:00:00
Euro Vulnerable as Commodity Crisis Sees US Dollar Buying. Will EUR/USD Press Lower?
2022-03-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-02 04:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hit 14-Month High Amid Ukraine Crisis, Falling Real Yields
2022-03-02 05:18:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold War Bid Drives as Conflict Escalates
2022-03-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-01 17:07:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Slides as USD Drives Price Action

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Slides as USD Drives Price Action

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Euro, US Dollar Talking Points

  • EUR/USD slides through prior support
  • EUR remains under pressure amid uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine
  • USD safe-haven appeal drives price action for now

EUR/USD prices have continued to decline as tensions between Russia and Ukraine remains at the forefront of sentiment.

With global leaders now uniting in support of Ukraine, additional sanctions against Russia by both the EU and the US has done little to deter Putin who has persisted with his efforts to invade Ukraine

EUR/USD Trading Basics: What Is EUR/USD And Why Trade It

As inflation remains a key concern for policy makers, the ECB (European Central Bank) and Federal Reserve now face additional hurdles, casting a shadow of doubt over the pace at which interest rates will rise.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has continued to falter as geopolitical tensions support the safe-haven Dollar.

Although the downward trajectory (from the June 2021 high) is currently intact, price action remains encapsulated between key Fibonacci levels of both the historical moves of prominence. After falling below psychological support at 1.200, bears managed to maintain dominance over the primary trend, allowing them to drive prices towards the 76.4% Fibonacci level of the 2020 – 2021 move, currently providing support at around 1.103.

As price action remains below the 50-day MA (moving average), the key psychological level of 1.100 remains as a key psychological level which will likely continue to hold bears at bay. Meanwhile, the CCI (commodity channel index) remains in negative territory, a possible indication that the pair may be oversold.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Slides as USD Drives Price Action

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

EUR/USD Key Levels

Support Levels

  • S1: 1.103
  • S2: 1.100
  • S3: 1.050

Resistance Levels

  • R1: 1.120
  • R2: 1.128
  • R3: 1.140

EUR/USD Sentiment

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Slides as USD Drives Price Action

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 66.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.97 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.42% higher than yesterday and 29.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.23% lower than yesterday and 35.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Reaction Muted as Bank of Canada Raises Interest Rates, Powell Testimony in Focus
USD/CAD Reaction Muted as Bank of Canada Raises Interest Rates, Powell Testimony in Focus
2022-03-02 15:00:00
Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the BoC Impact the Canadian Dollar?
Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the BoC Impact the Canadian Dollar?
2022-03-02 12:00:00
Eurozone Flash CPI Reaches 5.8%, Core CPI 2.7% as Oil Breaches $110
Eurozone Flash CPI Reaches 5.8%, Core CPI 2.7% as Oil Breaches $110
2022-03-02 10:35:00
Crude Oil Jumps 7% as OPEC+ Talks Continue, Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies
Crude Oil Jumps 7% as OPEC+ Talks Continue, Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-02 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR