USD Tech Equities: Square Rallies and Arkk Struggles | tastytrade clips
"The larger issue, longer term, is to what extent does aggressive Fed tightening slow growth and slow spending? And to what extent does it also encourage a shift generally in the direction of safer shares and hurt new economy and tech shares as a group Not necessarily square specific, but as, if you will, a carve out of the equities space as a whole" -Ilya Spivak
Amidst Square's 20% rally last week, Chris Vecchio, Ilya Spivak and Daniel Dubvraski breakdown the company's earnings and the macro outlook for tech stocks as a whole.
Square proves to be in interesting winner. So long as consumer demand continues to be strong in the face of USD inflation, the payments processor stands to benefit.
