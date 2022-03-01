USD Tech Equities: Square Rallies and Arkk Struggles | tastytrade clips

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Vulnerable to First RSI Oversold Reading in 2022
2022-03-01 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-01 17:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out to Fresh Highs as Commodities Remain Bid
2022-03-01 16:00:00
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold War Bid Drives as Conflict Escalates
2022-03-01 19:00:00
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-01 17:07:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
USD Tech Equities: Square Rallies and Arkk Struggles | tastytrade clips

USD Tech Equities: Square Rallies and Arkk Struggles | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

"The larger issue, longer term, is to what extent does aggressive Fed tightening slow growth and slow spending? And to what extent does it also encourage a shift generally in the direction of safer shares and hurt new economy and tech shares as a group Not necessarily square specific, but as, if you will, a carve out of the equities space as a whole" -Ilya Spivak

Amidst Square's 20% rally last week, Chris Vecchio, Ilya Spivak and Daniel Dubvraski breakdown the company's earnings and the macro outlook for tech stocks as a whole.

Square proves to be in interesting winner. So long as consumer demand continues to be strong in the face of USD inflation, the payments processor stands to benefit.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-03-01 18:30:00
Oil Breaks Out to Fresh Highs as Commodities Remain Bid
Oil Breaks Out to Fresh Highs as Commodities Remain Bid
2022-03-01 16:00:00
US Dollar Continues to Climb on Strong February PMI Print, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
US Dollar Continues to Climb on Strong February PMI Print, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-01 15:00:00
Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD
Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD
2022-03-01 13:50:00
Advertisement