News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and DAX Tank on Russian Invasion as US Dollar Surges. Where To for the Euro?
2022-02-28 06:00:00
A Nasdaq 100 Bullish Reversal, Ukraine-Russia War Escalation and March to Rate Hikes
2022-02-28 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Indices Summary: DAX, FTSE & SPX Prove Tricky Markets to Navigate
2022-02-28 09:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
2022-02-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eyeing $1916 as Ukraine War Escalates, ETF Inflow Accelerates
2022-02-28 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
More View more
Stock Indices Summary: DAX, FTSE & SPX Prove Tricky Markets to Navigate

Stock Indices Summary: DAX, FTSE & SPX Prove Tricky Markets to Navigate

Warren Venketas, Analyst

STOCK MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Equity indices under pressure across the board.
  • BP PLC exits Russia, shares drop!
Advertisement

FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Despite opening in the red, European equity indices including the DAX and FTSE have generated some bids this morning after a news release stating that “Russia is willing to negotiate with Ukraine as soon as possible”. The statement comes as a result of the West increasing sanctions on Russia including a massive decision by BP PLC pulling out of Russia via its stake in Rosneft at an estimated cost equivalent to $25bn - BP shares tanked almost 7% at the open.

With value stocks been the darlings of the European stock markets of recent (due to rising inflationary pressure), the longer the war in Ukraine persists, the more we may say a rotation into defensive stocks. These stocks generally show historical durability against tough economic conditions, making them more attractive in uncertain circumstances.

DAX DAILY CHART

DAX index daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 15000
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 14500

Support levels:

  • 14000

FTSE 100 DAILY CHART

FTSE 100 index daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 7500.0

Support levels:

  • 7165.4
  • 6971.8

Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading.

The S&P 500 index is slightly more positive than the European indices as geography play an important role in insulating many U.S. stocks from the influence of the war in Europe. From a stock perspective, investors have been in favor of U.S. stocks however, with more flow moving into U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, global stocks are coming under pressure.

The threat of greater inflation due to rising oil prices (lesser supply) traditionally weighs heavily on the tech heavy SPX as the threat of hawkish pressure (rising interest rates) from the Fed increases – negatively impacting tech stock valuations.

SPX DAILY CHART

SPX daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 4600.00
  • 4500.00

Support levels:

  • 4221.45

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Eyeing $1916 as Ukraine War Escalates, ETF Inflow Accelerates
Gold Prices Eyeing $1916 as Ukraine War Escalates, ETF Inflow Accelerates
2022-02-28 07:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
2022-02-28 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Down on Russia Sanctions, Ignores Retail Sales Data. RBA Eyed Ahead.
Australian Dollar Down on Russia Sanctions, Ignores Retail Sales Data. RBA Eyed Ahead.
2022-02-28 00:30:00
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
FTSE 100
Bearish
Germany 40
Bearish
EU Stocks 50
US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100