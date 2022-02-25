News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
2022-02-25 10:00:00
S&P 500 Recovery or Bear Market Bounce as Ukraine Situation Worsens, Fed On Pace for Hikes?
2022-02-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish
2022-02-25 12:40:00
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
2022-02-25 08:57:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
More View more
Breaking news

Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish

S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, USD Analysis

  • Gold & Oil Reverse Spike
  • Invasions Have Often Been Bullish for the S&P 500
  • USD Pullback May See Demand Return To High-Beta Currencies
  • Agile Trading to Persist as Russia/Ukraine Conflict Remains a Fluid Situation

Financial markets remain fixated on the fluid situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, investors will be also assessing the impact of sanctions announced by Western governments and the likely soon to be announced retaliatory measures by Russia. That said, yesterday’s dramatic repricing across global markets did have a feel of reaching peak panic with notable Russia/Ukraine conflict indicators, gold and oil both posting sizeable pullbacks from earlier highs.

S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish

Source: Refinitiv

Elsewhere, US equities bounced back from the Wall Street open with the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%. As shown below, geopolitical events have often been short term in nature, with markets posting a full recovery in the subsequent 4-5 weeks. In fact, invasions of the past have tended to present an opportunity for bulls.

S&P 500 Performance During Geopolitical Risk Events

0 = Date of Invasion/US Intervention

S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish

The recovery in risk appetite has also been evidenced within the FX space, with cross-JPY on the front foot, alongside, high beta-currencies. I believe there was an element of month-end USD buying that exacerbated much of the downside in major USD pairs, most notably GBP, given the timing of the reversal, which came right after the Ldn 4 pm fix. Going forward, I lean towards an extended recovery in high-betas such as the AUD and CAD.

US Dollar Chart: 10-Minute Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
2022-02-25 10:00:00
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
2022-02-25 08:57:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish