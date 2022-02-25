News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
2022-02-25 10:00:00
S&P 500 Recovery or Bear Market Bounce as Ukraine Situation Worsens, Fed On Pace for Hikes?
2022-02-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
2022-02-25 08:57:00
Gold Prices Fizzle Along with Severe Russia Sanction Woes, Ukraine Remains Volatile
2022-02-25 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
More View more
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips

EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips

Richard Snow, Analyst

Eurozone Economic Outlook Fairly Unchanged

  • Consumer Confidence continued to decline, coming in at -8.8, as expected.
  • Overall Economic Sentiment however, rose (114) above figure produced for December and January
  • Industrial Sentiment dipped slightly when compared to the forecast but rose above last month’s figure (14).
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Advertisement

In the UK, the Eurozone’s neighbour, we saw the largest month on month drop in the Gfk consumer confidence survey from -19 to -26 since the start of the pandemic. Similar increases in energy and fuel costs along with increases in health care contributions have raised concern for the UK consumer as rate hikes are set to pressurise disposable income.

The data is unlikely to have a material effect on Euro assets in ordinary conditions and are set to have even less importance due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and subsequent waves of sanctions imposed by the west on Russia with retaliatory sanctions reported to be on the way.

No significant reaction in EUR/USD as expected, however, the pair is susceptible to lower moves should the flight to US dollars resume today. Additional risks appear in the form of harsher sanctions against Russia with some urging banning Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.

EUR/USD 5 Min Chart

EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
Gold Prices Remains Edgy as Risk Markets Look to Consolidate
2022-02-25 08:57:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Russia Invasion of Ukraine Drives Oil Above $100
Crude Oil Outlook: Russia Invasion of Ukraine Drives Oil Above $100
2022-02-24 15:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish