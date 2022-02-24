News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-02-23 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
More View more
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up

Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES ANALYSIS

  • Russian invasion prompts spike in associated agricultural commodities prices.
  • Higher energy prices add to broad based gains.
Advertisement

AGRI COMMODITY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Key agricultural commodities impacted by the Russian invasion have rallied post-invasion as an already tight market is aggravated. Both Russia and Ukraine are key producers of wheat (29% of global supply), corn (19% of global supply) and soy products to the global market with many nation now contemplating tapping into government reserves to supply their domestic market in hopes of suppressing rising food prices.

Crude oil and natural gas continued its exponential rise filtering through to secondary agricultural commodities markets such as crude palm oil as the threat of swelling shipping costs reflect in market price action.

Inflation concerns will now ramp up and may become more entrenched than previously forecasted. Consensus amongst analysts pre-invasion was that the first quarter of 2022 would see the peak of inflation data but with the potential of a prolonged invasion along with sanctions on Russia, a systemic inflationary impact may ripple through markets well into 2022.

The effect of supply disruptions on the agricultural market comes at a time when food prices have been trending upwards as reflected by the FAO Food Price Index seen below post-COVID.

FAO FOOD PRICE INDEX

FAO food price index

Source: FAO

What may be more alarming is the vegetable oil and cereal influence on global food prices which have seen comparatively greater price increases than areas such as dairy and meat. Global economic growth which has been limited and more specifically in Europe could be further softened, potentially leading to a stagflation-like environment.

FAO FOOD COMMODITY PRICE INDICES

FAO food commodity price indices

Source: FAO

Exacerbating supply pressures, shipping from the Azov sea have been suspended although the operations from the Black sea remain operational. Should the Black sea follow a similar path, we could see additional upside pressure on commodity markets.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

CHICAGO WHEAT DAILY CHART

Chigaco wheat daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

SOYBEANS DAILY CHART

Soybeans daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

CORN DAILY CHART

Corn daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX – Equity Markets Slump as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX – Equity Markets Slump as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
2022-02-24 10:00:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
S&P 500 Falls as Ukraine Crisis Deepens, APAC Stocks Open Mixed
S&P 500 Falls as Ukraine Crisis Deepens, APAC Stocks Open Mixed
2022-02-24 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Natural Gas
Gold
Bearish
Copper