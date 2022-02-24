News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-02-23 22:30:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
QQQ On the Verge of an Official Bearish Market as Ukraine Situation Worsens
2022-02-24 04:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for First Time in 2022
2022-02-24 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse

Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD PRICE FORECAST

  • Flight to safety backs bullion.
  • U.S. Treasury yields dip.
  • Oil hits multi-year highs.
XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Markets poured into spot gold on the back of a Russian invasion into Ukraine leaving global markets risk off. Predictable safe-havens are higher today while supply disruptions to the commodities markets left most commodities largely in the green. The aim from a political standpoint would be to stop Russia from further attacks by imposing additional sanctions and attempting to find other possible diplomatic solutions.

Crude oil prices reached levels last seen in 2014 which will likely add to the already challenging inflationary environment and could play into the hands of golds questionable ‘inflation hedge’ narrative.

Investors further sought refuge in the U.S. dollar despite sinking Treasury yields across maturities (see chart below). These lower yields support gold upside lowering the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

U.S. 2/10/30-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS

US Treasury yields

Source: Refinitiv

Federal Reserve interest rate probabilities for the upcoming March meet has fallen drastically in terms of a 50bps hike, which has been largely dismissed overnight (see table below). This dovish pivot which has been the recent trend since the inception of Russia/Ukraine tensions.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Federal reserve interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

spot gold daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Spot gold smashed June 2021 highs and now challenges the January swing high at 1959.45. We are likely to see whipsawing price action throughout the day as news flows tug at market movements.

Resistancelevels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1959.45

Support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1850.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly long on gold, with 69% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

