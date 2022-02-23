Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
2022-02-23 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climbed to Above $97 on Russian Sanctions, Iran Nuclear Talks
2022-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar Cuts a Narrow Range While Nasdaq 100 Hits 8-Month Low as Russia Invades Ukraine
2022-02-23 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics
2022-02-23 09:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Reaches for Resistance
2022-02-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
More View more
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels

Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

CHF, JPY, USD, Russia-Ukraine Talking Points

  • Will Russia-Ukraine tensions overshadow rate hikes?
  • USD/JPY consolidates amid mixed sentiment
  • USD/CHF remains within the confines of a potential symmetrical triangle

Can Russia-Ukraine tensions support safe-haven currencies?

Safe-haven currencies JPY, CHF and USD have recently benefited from an increase in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, allowing them to remain supported against major counterparts.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how to trade the impact of politics on global markets

Although the BoJ (Bank of Japan) and the SNB (Swiss National Bank) have maintained an accommodative stance to monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin rate hikes in March in order to tackle rising inflation which has in turn, lifted yields higher, supporting the US Dollar.

With Western leaders and Japan now imposing sanctions against Russia, risk sentiment eased slightly, pushing USD/JPY and USD/CHF into a well-defined range

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

As USD/CHF tracks the 50-day MA (moving average), whipsaw price action has caused the potential development of a symmetrical triangle on the daily time-frame. With prices currently trading above trendline support, key Fibonacci levels of the 2019 – 2021 move are assisting with providing additional levels of support and resistance between 0.915 and 0.930 respectively.

Meanwhile, the CCI (commodity channel index) continues to trade towards the lower bound of the range, suggesting that the pair may be threatening oversold territory.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using Tradingview

If the retracement turns out to be a mere correction in prices, bulls may have the opportunity to regain dominance over the trend, resulting in a probable retest of the next big level of 0.930. If bullish continuation prevails, the next level of resistance holds at the November high 0.937 which leaves the door open for the 2021 high at 0.947.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY has recently been trading within a confluent zone, formed by key Fibonacci levels of historical moves. After retesting January highs earlier this month, failure for bullish momentum to hold above the critical psychological level of 116.00 resulted in a potential double-top formation on the daily chart, allowing bears to drive prices back towards the rising trendline (from Oct 2021) currently holding as support.

With investors now balancing between the escalating tensions and higher rates, USD/JPY remains above the 50-day MA (moving average) while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) trades above the zero-line.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using Tradingview

As long as trendline support continues to hold, a break above 115.500 may give rise for a potential retest of the yearly high at 116.356.

In contrast, a break below trendline support and below the 114.073 Fibonacci level paves the way for the 113.113 spot and towards the 61.8% level of the 2021 – 2022 move at 111.107.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
2022-02-23 12:30:00
AUS, NZD Price Forecast: Why the Australasian Currencies are Surging Right Now
AUS, NZD Price Forecast: Why the Australasian Currencies are Surging Right Now
2022-02-23 11:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Latest – Trimming Recent Losses, Hurdles Lie Ahead
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Latest – Trimming Recent Losses, Hurdles Lie Ahead
2022-02-23 10:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics
2022-02-23 09:00:00
Advertisement