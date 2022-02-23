News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
2022-02-23 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Climbed to Above $97 on Russian Sanctions, Iran Nuclear Talks
2022-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar Cuts a Narrow Range While Nasdaq 100 Hits 8-Month Low as Russia Invades Ukraine
2022-02-23 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold vs BTC: Risk-off Assets In the Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-23 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics
2022-02-23 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Gold vs BTC: Risk-off Assets In the Ukraine Crisis

Gold vs BTC: Risk-off Assets In the Ukraine Crisis

Research, Research Team

“When the market looks for safety. In my mind, what the market is looking for, first and foremost, is liquidity. Because liquidity dulls volatility. The more liquid something is, the less erratic it moves. And from that perspective, there is really no substitute for U.S. government debt and the dollar” -Ilya Spivak

Chris Vecchio and Ilya Spivak sat in on last night’s Jones and Grace to analyze what the best risk-off havens are. As markets continue to sell-off from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, finding potential havens can be a challenge. The two analyzed the potential risk-off benefits of gold, bitcoin, USD, JPY, and US Bonds.

DISCLOSURES

Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
2022-02-23 12:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains Facing Russian and USD Month End Risks
2022-02-23 12:30:00
AUS, NZD Price Forecast: Why the Australasian Currencies are Surging Right Now
2022-02-23 11:30:00
AUS, NZD Price Forecast: Why the Australasian Currencies are Surging Right Now
2022-02-23 11:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Latest – Trimming Recent Losses, Hurdles Lie Ahead
2022-02-23 10:35:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Latest – Trimming Recent Losses, Hurdles Lie Ahead
2022-02-23 10:35:00
