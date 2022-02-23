Gold vs BTC: Risk-off Assets In the Ukraine Crisis
“When the market looks for safety. In my mind, what the market is looking for, first and foremost, is liquidity. Because liquidity dulls volatility. The more liquid something is, the less erratic it moves. And from that perspective, there is really no substitute for U.S. government debt and the dollar” -Ilya Spivak
Chris Vecchio and Ilya Spivak sat in on last night’s Jones and Grace to analyze what the best risk-off havens are. As markets continue to sell-off from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, finding potential havens can be a challenge. The two analyzed the potential risk-off benefits of gold, bitcoin, USD, JPY, and US Bonds.
