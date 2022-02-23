News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk if ECB, Fed Policy Speculation Overshadows Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-23 07:34:00
2022-02-23 07:34:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Holds Steady Above 1.1300
2022-02-22 16:07:00
2022-02-22 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climbed to Above $97 on Russian Sanctions, Iran Nuclear Talks
2022-02-23 06:00:00
2022-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar Cuts a Narrow Range While Nasdaq 100 Hits 8-Month Low as Russia Invades Ukraine
2022-02-23 04:30:00
2022-02-23 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as The West Unleashes Sanctions on Russia, APAC Stocks Rebound
2022-02-23 03:00:00
2022-02-23 03:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Nearly Erased
2022-02-22 17:00:00
2022-02-22 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics
2022-02-23 09:00:00
2022-02-23 09:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Reaches for Resistance
2022-02-22 20:30:00
2022-02-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
2022-02-22 10:00:00
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
2022-02-21 13:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
2022-02-20 18:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD FORECAST

  • U.S. sanctions on Russia largely dismissed by markets.
  • Safe haven appeal persists sustaining gold prices.
  • Money markets less hawkish on Fed rate hike potential.
Advertisement

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Spot gold came off yearly highs last seen in June 2021, pushing above the psychological $1900 per ounce mark. After sanctions imposed on Russia by U.S. President Joe Biden, gold is tracking marginally lower this morning after a volatile day yesterday. As long as tensions remain in the Russia/Ukraine region, bullion is likely to remain elevated irrespective of political ping-pong. Gold tends to garner favor from its safe-haven allure while bond yields tend to fall – lowering the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing yellow metal.

Expectations around supply disruptions have seen commodity prices supported which may add to rampant global inflationary pressure, thus playing into the tenuous ‘inflation hedge’ characteristic of gold.

From a dollar perspective, markets are pricing in an almost 35% probability of a 50bps Fed rate hike in March, less dovish than prior (+/- 50% chance) adding to gold’s appeal.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Fed interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

GLD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily XAU/USD chart reflects the resistance seen after breaching 1900.00, similar to price action in mid-2021 (blue). The Relative Strength Index (RSI)currently its in overbought territory, supportive of bears rejection around 1900.00. Should geopolitical pressure de-escalate, gold may be in for a re-test of the 1850.00 support zone.

Resistance levels:

  • 1900.00

Support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1850.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT FAVORS UPSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly long on gold, with 65% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the recent change in longs and shorts result in a short-term bullish bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

