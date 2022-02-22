News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-22 04:30:00
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Euro, Ukraine, Fed, RBNZ
2022-02-21 14:30:00
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Big Plunge
2022-02-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eyeing $1910 as Putin Orders Troops into Eastern Ukraine
2022-02-22 06:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia
2022-02-21 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Eyeing $1910 as Putin Orders Troops into Eastern Ukraine

Gold Prices Eyeing $1910 as Putin Orders Troops into Eastern Ukraine

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices surged to a fresh 8-month high of $1,909 as the Ukraine situation deteriorated
  • Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and planned to send “peacekeeping forces” to the area, marking a dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis
  • Gold prices may be eyeing $ 1,916 for immediate resistance, breaching which may open the door for further gains

Gold prices extended higher to $1,909 during Tuesday’s APAC mid-day trading session following a drastic escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “peacekeeping forces” to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. There were no details about how many Russian troops are to be sent, or when.

Washington said the move was part of Moscow’s attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine. The US and Europe may ramp up new sanctions against Russia if the situation deteriorates further. US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order soon to prohibit “new investments, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in” the two breakaway regions, the White House said.

Escalating geopolitical unrest may pave the way for heightened market volatility and buoy demand for gold, which is widely perceived as a havenasset. Since the Ukraine situation is highly fluid and ambiguous, gold prices may have more upside potential to go until the political skies are clear. Furthermore, heightened geopolitical tensions appear to be outweighing worries about Fed tightening in recent days, alleviating pressure on the yellow metal.

Demand for safety also drove up prices of US Treasury notes, sending their yields lower. The rate on 10-year inflation-indexed securities fell 8bp to -0.59% from -0.51% a day ago, making non-interest-bearing gold more appealing to investors as the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal drops. Gold prices and the 10-year real yield historically exhibit a negative correlation, which can be visualized on the chart below.

Gold Price vs. 10-Year Inflation-Indexed Security

Gold Prices Eyeing $1910 as Putin Orders Troops into Eastern Ukraine

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold prices breached above a key resistance level of $1,876 and thus opened the door for further upside potential. The next resistance level can be found at $1,916 – the previous high seen in May 2021. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as indicated by the formation of consecutive higher highs and higher lows. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that buying pressure may be building.

Gold - Daily Chart

Gold Prices Eyeing $1910 as Putin Orders Troops into Eastern Ukraine

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall amid Deepening Ukraine Crisis, APAC Eyes Lower Open
Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall amid Deepening Ukraine Crisis, APAC Eyes Lower Open
2022-02-22 01:30:00
Bitcoin Analysis: BTC/USD Stumbles, Russia-Ukraine Drives Sentiment
Bitcoin Analysis: BTC/USD Stumbles, Russia-Ukraine Drives Sentiment
2022-02-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia
2022-02-21 16:00:00
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed