Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD
2022-02-18 09:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Big Plunge
2022-02-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Biden and Putin Agree to Talk on Ukraine, ETF Inflows
2022-02-21 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold to Outperform on Rising US Inflation
2022-02-19 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-20 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
UK Services Sector Boosts PMI Data Just as PM Plans to Remove Covid Restrictions

Richard Snow, Analyst

IHS Markit Composite (FLASH) PMI Accelerates in February

  • 60.2 (Actual) vs 55 (Expected)
Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Private sector output expanded the most over the last eight months, led by a strong recovery in consumer spending on leisure, travel and entertainment. Early Omicron disruptions have subsided significantly and news that UK Prime Minister Johnson plans to scrap Covid restrictions as part of a “living with Covid” strategy, allowing the UK to achieve a swifter exit from the pandemic than other developed nations, could further support Sterling.

European PMI Mostly Positive

Earlier this morning, PMI data out of Germany showed a miss in manufacturing PMI with a beat in services PMI, resulting in a positive composite (weighted average of the two figures) PMI print. France witnessed better than expected prints in both departments with particularly strong services data at 57.9 vs the expected figure of 54.

Market Reaction:

The Pound hardly reacted to the positive news, perhaps symptomatic of the indecision in financial markets as a result of the unresolved geopolitics surrounding Ukraine. GBP/USD largely flat after the release but somewhat higher in the lead up to the data.

GBP/USD 5 Min Chart

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

