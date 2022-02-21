News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Euro, Ukraine, Fed, RBNZ
2022-02-21 14:30:00
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Big Plunge
2022-02-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia
2022-02-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Euro, Ukraine, Fed, RBNZ
2022-02-21 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
More View more
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia

Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold, US Dollar (USD) Talking Points:

Ukraine Invasion Remains Probable Boosting Demand for Gold

Gold prices are currently trading sideways as developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to drive sentiment.

With investors pricing in the increased probability of higher rates being announced throughout 2022, rising geopolitical risks have remained at the forefront of risk appetite, allowing Gold to hold onto gains.

Following the announcement of a potential summit between US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier today, Gold prices retreated from their eight month high, finding support below $1,900.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how to trade the impact of politics on global markets

However, losses were capped after Russia confirmed that no concrete plans were in place, raising speculation that a Ukraine invasion may still be on the cards.

Gold Price Analysis

Gold prices are currently trading at critical resistance, formed by the key psychological level of $1,900. After rising above the upper bound of the symmetrical triangle earlier this month, elevated tensions between the Ukraine and Russia have recently overshadowed the probability of rate hikes, supporting demand for Bullion.

After three consecutive weeks of gains, bulls ran into a wall of resistance, at the above-mentioned level which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci level of the 2021 move.

While retracement levels from prominent moves continue to provide firm levels of both support and resistance, price action remains above the 20-period MA (moving average) on both the weekly and daily time-frame suggesting that the short-term trend may remain in favor of buyers (at least for now).

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile on the daily time-frame, the formation of a hanging man candle on Friday and the potential for an evening star formation to develop is indicative of potential deceleration in the momentum of the upward move.

However, for now, the RSI (relative strength index) continues to threaten overbought territory while price action remains encompassed between the confines of a rising channel. A break above $1,900 and past channel resistance could see bulls testing the 23.6% Fibonacci of the historical move at $1,925 handle, giving rise to a probable retest of 2021 highs at around the $1,960 mark.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Gold (XAU/USD) Sentiment

Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook: Bullion Remains at the Mercy of Russia

Gold: Retail trader data shows 63.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.71 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.27% higher than yesterday and 2.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.23% higher than yesterday and 29.63% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Big Week Ahead for the Rand
USD/ZAR Forecast: Big Week Ahead for the Rand
2022-02-21 11:30:00
UK Services Sector Boosts PMI Data Just as PM Plans to Remove Covid Restrictions
UK Services Sector Boosts PMI Data Just as PM Plans to Remove Covid Restrictions
2022-02-21 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
USDOLLAR