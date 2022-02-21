News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Up, Crude Oil Prices Down as China Sounds Off on Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-21 07:31:00
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD
2022-02-18 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Big Plunge
2022-02-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as Biden and Putin Agree to Talk on Ukraine, ETF Inflows
2022-02-21 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold to Outperform on Rising US Inflation
2022-02-19 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report
2022-02-21 13:20:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar, GBP/USD, EUR/USD COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Longs at the Lowest Since August
  • EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks
  • GBP/USD Flip to Net Long

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

In the latest reporting week to February 15th, net longs in the US Dollar fell for a 5th consecutive week to total $7.38bln, marking the smallest bullish bet in the greenback since August. The lack of speculative inflows somewhat underscores the dollar’s rather tame reaction to the recent repricing in the Fed’s outlook over the past month. Among factors that have been behind the softer greenback has been the continued deterioration in the equity space, particularly with outlows stemming from the tech sector. That being said, while the USD should find marginal support from the escalation in Russian-Ukraine tensions, the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc would be a better option for playing the safe-haven trade.

Elsewhere, speculators increased exposure to the Pound by $900mln, prompting a flip in positioning from net short to net long. The most recent slew of UK data highlights ongoing inflationary pressures, alongside a recovery in growth, which in turn validates market pricing for continued rate hikes. Now while this is likely to see the Pound retain a bid, the main focus in the lead up to the March meeting, is whether the Old Lady raises rates by 25 or 50bps, I lean towards the former, given that much of the data thus far has remaining in lean with the Bank’s February outlook.

Despite the Euro’s vulnerability to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, this has not derailed speculative demand for the single currency as net longs grew by an additional $1.2bln. It seems like a long time since the hawkish pivot from the ECB and while initial Euro longs have been squared, once the geopolitical tensions ease, the bias remains for a higher Euro. The fact that the ECB has been talking up rate hikes has been a rarity over the last decade and this will be an important theme for asset manager flows over the medium term with a look towards 1.16-1.17.

Weekly FX Positioning

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to February 15th, released February 18th)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

EUR/USD Positioning

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

GBP/USD Positioning

EUR/USD Bullish Bets Persist Despite Russian Risks, GBP/USD Flip to Net Long – COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Big Week Ahead for the Rand
USD/ZAR Forecast: Big Week Ahead for the Rand
2022-02-21 11:30:00
UK Services Sector Boosts PMI Data Just as PM Plans to Remove Covid Restrictions
UK Services Sector Boosts PMI Data Just as PM Plans to Remove Covid Restrictions
2022-02-21 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Biden and Putin Agree to Talk on Ukraine, ETF Inflows
Gold Prices Fall as Biden and Putin Agree to Talk on Ukraine, ETF Inflows
2022-02-21 06:00:00
Advertisement