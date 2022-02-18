S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Latest as Ukraine/Russia Crisis Continues to Dominate Risk Assets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Looks Primed for Gains on ECB Bets if Russia-Ukraine Crisis Fades
2022-02-18 04:30:00
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD
2022-02-18 09:00:00
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
Gold Outlook: Prices Cool Amid Prospects of US-Russia Meeting on Ukraine Next Week
2022-02-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Clear 2022 Opening Range
2022-02-17 23:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Latest as Ukraine/Russia Crisis Continues to Dominate Risk Assets

Nick Cawley, Strategist

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100: Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Geopolitical risk remains the top driver of risk sentiment.
  • US indices in positive territory in the European session.

The situation in Eastern Europe remains highly volatile with nearly 150,000 Russian troops stationed on the Ukraine border while a war of words continues to play out in the media. Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO remain heightened and against this backdrop risk assets are unlikely to move higher and will continue to be pressured to the downside.

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

The S&P 500 closed 2.1% lower Thursday, reversing a mid-week rally, with losses seen across the board. The indices is currently 0.50% higher in pre-US trade but the move lacks conviction with the 20-day simple moving average (red line) acting as resistance again after providing support earlier this month. A break below Monday’s 4,359 low opens the way for a re-test of 4,271, a horizontal line of support that held firm and provoked a rebound in early October and late January this year.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart – February 18, 2022

The Nasdaq 100 closed nearly 3% lower on Thursday as a combination of political risk and the negative impact of higher interest rates pushed a wide range of growth stocks sharply lower. The Nasdaq is 0.7% higher in pre-US trade but the indices remains heavy and likely to make further lows. While the S&P 500 remains above its early October low, the Nasdaq opened below this level today, leaving this as short-term resistance. The indices is below all three simple moving averages with a cluster of lows made in late January between 13,720 and 13,850 the next zone of support.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart – February 18, 2022

What is your view on Equities and Risk – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

