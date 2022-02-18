News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Looks Primed for Gains on ECB Bets if Russia-Ukraine Crisis Fades
2022-02-18 04:30:00
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD
2022-02-18 09:00:00
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
Gold Outlook: Prices Cool Amid Prospects of US-Russia Meeting on Ukraine Next Week
2022-02-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher?
2022-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Clear 2022 Opening Range
2022-02-17 23:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD

Crude Oil Price Fades on Iranian Discussions Despite Weak USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS

  • Possibility of Iran growing global supply weighs on brent.
  • Lingering threat in Russia provides floor for crude prices.

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude opened slightly weaker this morning on the back of Iran re-entering the global supply market, outshining fears around Russian/Ukraine tensions which have driven brent above $95/barrel.

With stockpiles across the globe currently at record lows and demand set to increase as services sectors pick up (airlines etc.), crude oil prices are likely to remain elevated. COVID-19 worries have since taken a back seat giving added upside impetus, while China looks to stimulate its economy – always a positive for oil demand.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Barring geopolitics which is likely to ebb and flow over the course of the day and upcoming weekend, dollar releases are limited to Fed speeches later today. Yesterday, the Fed’s Mester and Bullard sided with a more hawkish rhetoric which has not translated into dollar strength. I do believe the dollar move is likely to fade as bearish momentum slows and the prospect of front-end loading of rates looms, leading to downward pressure on crude.

crude oil calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

brent crude daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily brent chart shows the progression on bearish divergence whereby the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflects lower lows (red) while price action for the same period shows higher highs. This is generally a bearish signal which has since been developing. With so many variables at play across all financial markets, it is difficult to forecast any directional bias at this point until we have more clarity around the geopolitical situation. I do think the range lies between $90 - $100 medium-term (ceteris paribus) but should Iran re-enter we could see a slight drop towards $86.65 before climbing higher on demand forecasts.

Key resistance levels:

  • $100.00
  • $95.61

Key support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • $90.00
  • $86.65

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally NET SHORT onCrude Oil, with 53% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the change in recent shorts and longs result in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Looks Primed for Gains on ECB Bets if Russia-Ukraine Crisis Fades
EUR/USD Looks Primed for Gains on ECB Bets if Russia-Ukraine Crisis Fades
2022-02-18 04:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles on Lingering Ukraine Risks, APAC May Follow Lower
Nasdaq 100 Tumbles on Lingering Ukraine Risks, APAC May Follow Lower
2022-02-18 01:30:00
S&P 500 Tanks as Rising Tensions Between Russia & Ukraine Spark Flight to Safety
S&P 500 Tanks as Rising Tensions Between Russia & Ukraine Spark Flight to Safety
2022-02-17 21:30:00
The USD Inflation Data You're Not Thinking Of | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips
The USD Inflation Data You're Not Thinking Of | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips
2022-02-17 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude