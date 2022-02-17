News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat

Richard Snow, Analyst
Advertisement

Palantir Grows Earnings

Palantir struggles to lift off its 52-week low in a meaningful way after releasing rather impressive Q4 2021 earnings figures. Earnings numbers look impressive but the stock is hampered by the company’s operating and net losses.

Below are the pertinent points for Q4 2021:

  • Total revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $433 million and expects Q1 ’22 revenue of the exact same figure.
  • Commercial revenue grew 47% year-over-year
  • Government revenue grew 26% year-over-year
  • Added 34 net new customers in Q4 2021
  • EPS = 2 cents (0.02)

The FY 2021 results echoed the trend in rising earnings:

  • Total revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $1.54 billion
  • US revenue grew 53% year-over-year to $879 million
  • Commercial revenue grew 34% year-over year to $645 million
  • US commercial revenue grew 102% year-over-year

Palantir expects earnings growth of 30% or more annually through 2025

Palantir Daily Chart

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

Walmart up in Pre-market After EPS Beat ($1.53 vs Est $1.51)

Walmart Q4 Main highlights:

  • Walmart Inc. net sales exceed $150 billion in Q4
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.53
  • Planned share repurchases of at least $10 billion in FY23

Walmart raises quarterly dividend by $0.56/share from $0.55 and raises yearly dividend to $2.24 per share.

Walmart Daily Chart

US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

