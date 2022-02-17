News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
2022-02-17 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Volatility Eyed with Russia, OPEC and Iran in Focus
2022-02-17 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Sudden Surge Places $1900 in Sight
2022-02-17 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Elevated Despite Risk Off
2022-02-17 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-02-17 16:50:00
The USD Inflation Data You're Not Thinking Of | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips

The USD Inflation Data You're Not Thinking Of | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

“As the capacity utilization rate is higher and higher, it effectively means our throughput is higher, meaning we're making more goods to meet that demand and therefore that should theoretically, as long as we stay at high throughput or high capacity utilization rate to help to meet that demand, that can help to alleviate the pressures on those transitory elements of inflation” -Victor Jones, tastytrade

Ilya Spivak joined Victor Jones to give a breakdown of a critical piece of data toward the U.S economy... the U.S Capacity Utilization Number. Illya breaks down how the events of 2020 may have stifled the United States’ production capabilities, creating too few goods in the U.S economy.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement