The USD Inflation Data You're Not Thinking Of | Ilya Spivak | tastytrade clips
“As the capacity utilization rate is higher and higher, it effectively means our throughput is higher, meaning we're making more goods to meet that demand and therefore that should theoretically, as long as we stay at high throughput or high capacity utilization rate to help to meet that demand, that can help to alleviate the pressures on those transitory elements of inflation” -Victor Jones, tastytrade
Ilya Spivak joined Victor Jones to give a breakdown of a critical piece of data toward the U.S economy... the U.S Capacity Utilization Number. Illya breaks down how the events of 2020 may have stifled the United States’ production capabilities, creating too few goods in the U.S economy.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.