EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Economic Data, ECB Speakers as Russian Tensions Subside
2022-02-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat
2022-02-16 13:42:00
Canadian Dollar Holds Ground Despite Lower Crude Oil Prices. Where To For USD/CAD?
2022-02-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as Ukraine Tensions Ease, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-02-16 05:00:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-02-15 20:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakness Against Crude Oil Could Provide Opportunities.
2022-02-16 02:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/CAD Analysis

HAWKISH PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BANK OF CANADA TO HIKE RATES

Canada’s inflation data for the January period beat expectations on both core and headline prints. This adds to tightening bets on an already hawkish Bank of Canada. USD/CAD reacted expectedly by ticking lower post-release, outperforming strong US retail sales data coming in at 3.8%.

usdcad economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

A breakdown of CPI constituents are outlined in the table below:

canadian cpi breakdown

CAD has been protected from geopolitical risks due to the rising oil price which rallied as a consequence of a possible Russian invasion. Despite the safe-haven appeal of the dollar, the loonie managed to hold value. All eyes now point to FOMC later today for clues on rate hike aggression.

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

USD/CAD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2964
  • 1.2797

Key support levels:

  • 1.2640
  • 1.2500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA POINTS TO SHORT-TERM DOWNSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently prominently long on USD/CAD, with 69% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long is suggestive of a bearish disposition.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

