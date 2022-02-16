News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
Oil Prices Snap Back, Russia-Ukraine Tensions Resurface
2022-02-16 16:30:00
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat
2022-02-16 13:42:00
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk– War Bid Driver
2022-02-16 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
FOMC Minutes Show Fed is Ready to Move, Markets Pull Back Expectations of 0.50% Hike

Brendan Fagan,

Federal Reserve, FOMC, Inflation, US Dollar – Talking Points

  • FOMC participants behind notion that policy needs to normalize to fight inflation
  • Path for balance sheet reduction not yet determined by policymakers

The FOMC meeting minutes for the Fed’s January meeting revealed that policymakers are set to move as inflation continues to run hot in the US. Most participants believe the time has come for the Fed to look to alter the Fed Funds target range, with a path yet to be determined for balance sheet reduction. Some participants stated that the conditions may be right later this year to begin reducing the balance sheet. Officials noted that inflation risks remain skewed to the upside, and that the Fed will need to remain flexible in order to make any “necessary policy adjustments.”

“Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate…” confirms the notion that the Fed could raise rates more aggressively than just 25 basis point (bps) increments. Officials also commented on the nature of net asset purchases, with most participants agreeing that the Fed should stick to the schedule outlined in December, which would see bond buying conclude in March.

Fed Funds Probabilities

Courtesy of CME Group

Risk assets caught a bid in the aftermath of the Fed minutes being released, as traders moved quickly to lower forecasts for a 50 bps hike at the March policy meeting. At the beginning of the week, markets were pricing in a roughly 70% chance of a 0.50% hike in March. Those odds have now fallen closer to 50/50, with market participants reverting to the original forecast of just a 25 bps hike. The US Dollar fell to session lows below 95.70 following the release of the minutes, after being under sustained pressure throughout the day.

US Dollar 15 Minute Chart

FOMC Minutes Show Fed is Ready to Move, Markets Pull Back Expectations of 0.50% Hike

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

