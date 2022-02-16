Earnings Season Won't Sway Market Sentiment | Chris Vecchio | tastytrade clips
"The economic data this week just does not matter. If Russia invades Ukraine on Wednesday or Thursday, if there is a big headline talking about Russia moving into Ukraine, if all of a sudden you hear a headline that Ukraine's joined NATO, everything else falls by the wayside" -Chris Vecchio
DailyFX's Chris Vecchio joined tastytrade's Victor Jones after markets closed yesterday. The two explored if the tail-end of Q4 2022 earnings season could change the market's sentiment, but Chris is hinging a great deal of his outlook on the geopolitical risk between Russia and Ukraine.
