EUR/USD
Bearish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Economic Data, ECB Speakers as Russian Tensions Subside
2022-02-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Pops on Inflation Beat
2022-02-16 13:42:00
Canadian Dollar Holds Ground Despite Lower Crude Oil Prices. Where To For USD/CAD?
2022-02-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk– War Bid Driver
2022-02-16 15:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Ukraine Tensions Ease, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-02-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-02-15 20:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 and USDJPY Switch Ukraine Focus for Rate Forecasts
2022-02-16 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakness Against Crude Oil Could Provide Opportunities.
2022-02-16 02:00:00
Earnings Season Won't Sway Market Sentiment | Chris Vecchio | tastytrade clips

Earnings Season Won't Sway Market Sentiment | Chris Vecchio | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

"The economic data this week just does not matter. If Russia invades Ukraine on Wednesday or Thursday, if there is a big headline talking about Russia moving into Ukraine, if all of a sudden you hear a headline that Ukraine's joined NATO, everything else falls by the wayside" -Chris Vecchio

DailyFX's Chris Vecchio joined tastytrade's Victor Jones after markets closed yesterday. The two explored if the tail-end of Q4 2022 earnings season could change the market's sentiment, but Chris is hinging a great deal of his outlook on the geopolitical risk between Russia and Ukraine.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Advertisement