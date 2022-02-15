News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings
2022-02-15 10:23:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-15 09:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $100 Mark on Strong Demand, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-02-15 05:52:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold 7-Month Highs Lead to Snap Back - What's Next?
2022-02-15 15:01:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
US Dollar, gold and crude oil fall as stocks and yields rise on reports Russia is returning some troops to base after drills near Ukraine

US PPI Data Comes in Hot as Inflationary Pressures Continue to Hamper Producers

US PPI Data Comes in Hot as Inflationary Pressures Continue to Hamper Producers

Brendan Fagan,

US Inflation, PPI, CPI, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • U.S PPI (YoY) (JAN) Actual: 9.7% VS 9.7% Previous; est. 9.1%
  • U.S CORE PPI (MoM) (JAN) Actual: 0.8% VS 0.5% Previous; est. 0.5%
US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in above expectations for January, as price pressures continue to increase broadly. Headline PPI for January rose 9.7%, surpassing the consensus estimate of 9.1%. On a month-over-month basis, PPI increased by 1.0%, doubling the forecast of 0.5%.

US Producer Price Index Breakdown

US PPI Data Comes in Hot as Inflationary Pressures Continue to Hamper Producers

Courtesy of the BLS

The increases in producer prices comes off the back of last week’s hot CPI print, which showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. Supply bottlenecks continue to plague the global economy, as governments and central bankers reiterate that supply pressures should begin to ease over the course of 2022. Despite Omicron cases falling in the US, they continue to surge in Asia, a large source of raw materials for US factories.

US Dollar Index 1 Hour Chart

US PPI Data Comes in Hot as Inflationary Pressures Continue to Hamper Producers

Chart created by TradingView

Markets were relatively calm in the aftermath of the PPI release, with the major move coming earlier on the news that Russian troops would return to their permanent bases following war exercises in Belarus. A buoyant Euro saw the US Dollar Index trade back to test the key 96 level, while S&P 500 futures pulled back from pre-market highs ahead of the US open. It may take time for the Russia-Ukraine headlines to wash out before markets can digest the newest round of US PPI figures.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

