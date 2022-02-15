News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
2022-02-15 07:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $100 Mark on Strong Demand, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-02-15 05:52:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GBP/USD ANALYSIS

  • UK Unemployment ACT: 4.1%, EST: 4.1%; Avg Earnings ACT: 4.3%, EST: 3.8%
  • Cable ticks higher.
AVERAGE EARNINGS BEATS FORECASTS, GBP/USD TICKS HIGHER

While UK unemployment for the December period printed as expected (4.1%), the big news from the release centered around wage growth (4.3%). Higher growth in wages adds to tightening expectations from the Bank of England (BoE), reflective in the post-release upside price action on sterling.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

GBPUSD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Markets remain apprehensive with geopolitical tensions mounting as well as further guidance via tomorrow’s UK inflation and FOMC minutes events.

GBP/USd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

GBPUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Choppy trading on the GBP/USD pair of recent has echoed the uncertain global environment particularly around Russia/Ukraine tensions. The congestion is likely to stay until more concrete information is released on the current situation.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3579

Key support levels:

  • 1.3500
  • 1.3300

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

