EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings
2022-02-15 10:23:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $100 Mark on Strong Demand, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-02-15 05:52:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Breaking news

US Dollar, gold and crude oil fall as stocks and yields rise on reports Russia is returning some troops to base after drills near Ukraine

EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings

EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • ZEW Euro Area sentiment fell by 0.8 points to 48.6.
  • ZEW German economic sentiment rose by 2.6 points to 54.3

The latest ZEW releases showed the economic outlook in Germany improving in February ‘despite growing economic and political uncertainties’. According to ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach, financial market experts expect an economic recovery in H1, while ‘more than 50 per cent of the experts now predict that short-term interest rates in the Euro Area will rise in the next six months’. While a notable improvement, today’s German reading missed market expectations. The Euro Area reading fell by 0.8 points to 48.6 in the same timeframe.

EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings

EURUSD has moved higher on the session, initially boosted by a potential cooling in the Russia/Ukraine crisis, while the ZEW release gave the pair an extra push higher.

Section of Russian Troops Withdrawn, Gold, Oil, JPY and EUR Response

EUR/USD 5 Minute Price Chart – February 15, 2022

EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

Section of Russian Troops Withdrawn: Gold, Oil, USD, JPY, EUR Immediate Response
2022-02-15 10:18:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
Nasdaq 100 Muted Amid Geopolitical and Growth Risks, APAC to Open Mixed
2022-02-15 01:00:00
