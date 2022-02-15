British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-15 09:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
2022-02-15 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $100 Mark on Strong Demand, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-02-15 05:52:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

US Dollar, gold and crude oil fall as stocks and yields rise on reports Russia is returning some troops to base after drills near Ukraine

British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports

British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Heavyweight UK data will define the central bank’s next move.
  • GBP/USD buoyed by de-escalation hopes

The latest UK jobs and wages report will have pleased the hawks at the Bank of England with both sets of data beating market expectations, confirming the robust nature of the jobs sector.

UK Unemployment in Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE

On Wednesday, the latest UK inflation numbers will be released at 07:00 GMT and these will also be closely followed by the BoE. Both the jobs market and inflation are priorities for the central bank and a further increase in UK price pressures may well seal the deal for a 50 basis point rate hike at the March MPC meeting.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

Sterling is pushing higher against the US dollar today as news begins to filter out that Russia is returning some of its troops back to base after conducting recent drills on the Ukrainian border. As ever, news flow can change in an instant so the latest move higher should be treated with some caution.

Cable is testing the recent 1.3572 double high and a break above here would leave the 1.3600/1.3610 as the next area of interest. On the downside, 1.3515/1.3530 should act as initial support for the pair.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – February 15, 2022

British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports

Retail trader data show 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.35% higher than yesterday and 8.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.70% higher than yesterday and 8.25% lower from last week

.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
Nasdaq 100 Muted Amid Geopolitical and Growth Risks, APAC to Open Mixed
Nasdaq 100 Muted Amid Geopolitical and Growth Risks, APAC to Open Mixed
2022-02-15 01:00:00
S&P 500 Subdued on Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Double-Top Pattern Creates Bearish Bias
S&P 500 Subdued on Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Double-Top Pattern Creates Bearish Bias
2022-02-14 22:00:00
Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist
Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist
2022-02-14 19:47:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed