US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
US Dollar Reversal After Bullard: EUR/USD, SPX, NDX Rates in Focus
2022-02-14 16:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
More View more
US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening

Brendan Fagan,

US Inflation, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • US Consumer Inflation Expectations fall to 5.8% in January, from 6.0% in December
  • 3-year inflation expectations fell 0.5% to 3.5% in January
Advertisement

US consumer inflation expectations pulled back in January, potentially hinting that inflation pressures may soon cool. In a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, US consumers lowered one year inflation expectations to 5.8% in January, a slight decline from the 6.0% reading in the December survey. 3-year inflation expectations fell to 3.5%, a 0.5% decline from December.

The pullback in expectations also represented the first decline in over a year, something that will be welcomed by Federal Reserve officials. While prices still remain high, central bankers will be content that price increases are not becoming entrenched in longer-run expectations.

Consumers believed that gas, food, medical costs, rent, and college tuition will become less expensive in the future, helping fuel the lower reading. The study stated that it would appear consumers “do not view current elevated inflation as very long-lasting.” While the survey results are promising, it comes just one week after the US CPI rose 7.5%, the largest jump in 40 years.

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening

Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Markets have gyrated of late as traders rush to price in aggressive Fed tightening. Last week’s hot CPI print saw markets move abruptly to increase the chances of a 50 basis point hike at the March policy meeting. Markets now see roughly a 68% chance of a 50 basis point hike, up from a staggering 3% chance just one month ago. Fedspeak has also added fuel to the fire, with James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed adamant in his calls for 100 basis points of hikes by July 1.

Fed Funds Target Rate Probabilities

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening

Courtesy of CME FedWatch Tool

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility
Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility
2022-02-14 14:27:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Advertisement