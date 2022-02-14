Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
US Dollar Reversal After Bullard: EUR/USD, SPX, NDX Rates in Focus
2022-02-14 16:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
More View more
Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist

Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dollar (USD), Swiss Franc (CHF) Talking Points:

  • USD/CHF remains rangebound after bulls fail to reclaim 0.9300
  • Russia-Ukraine tensions support safe-haven currencies
  • US Dollar resilience may pose as an additional catalyst for price action

USD/CHF has recently lost steam as rising geopolitical risks overshadow potential rate hikes. With the Federal Reserve now committed to rise rates in an effort to counter the effects of elevated inflation, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) continues to maintain a dovish stance, limiting CHF strength.

However, amid the current geopolitical backdrop, rising tensions between Russia and the Ukraine and the potential unwinding of the carry trade (interest rate differentials) have buoyed demand for the Swissie, allowing USD/CHF prices to edge slightly lower.

To learn more about how macro fundamentals impact markets , check out ourDailyFX Educationsection.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

After a remarkable change-of-pace in USD/CHF trend throughout January, a shift in risk sentiment hindered the ability for bulls to drive prices higher, forcing the pair back below the 0.930 handle, currently providing resistance for the imminent move.

As price action now searches for clarity, key Fibonacci levels of both the short (November 2021 move) and medium-term (2021) move continue to provide both support and resistance for further progression, prices remain above the 50-period MA (moving average) with the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) resting above the zero-line.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using Tradingview

If the retracement turns out to be a mere correction in prices, bulls may have the opportunity to regain dominance over the trend, resulting in a probable retest of the next big level of 0.930. If bullish continuation prevails, the next level of resistance holds at the November high 0.937 which leaves the door open for the 2021 high at 0.947.

Client Sentiment

Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF Stagnates as Russia-Ukraine Talks Persist

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 67.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.07 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.08% higher than yesterday and 4.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.65% higher than yesterday and 8.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CHF price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening
US Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall as Markets Continue to Price Aggressive Fed Tightening
2022-02-14 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility
Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility
2022-02-14 14:27:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
Advertisement