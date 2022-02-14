Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-02-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
2022-02-14 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
More View more
Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility

Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility

Richard Snow, Analyst

St Louis Federal President, James Bullard (Hawk)

James Bullard is known as one of the ‘hawks’ within the Feds ranks and is one of the current voting members. For live updates on important ‘Fed speak’ follow @DailyFXTeam

The following is a summary of James Bullard’s recent comments in an interview held by CNBC on the 14th of February:

Bullard on Inflation

Bullard believes the last four inflation reports suggest it is expanding, justifying a 100 basis point policy rise by July 1st

  • The Fed's reputation is on the line, and it must react to data without disrupting markets.
  • I believe my strategy is good; but, I must persuade my colleagues.
  • It is down to Fed's Powell to decide on rate hike timing.

Policy Stance

  • Initial rate rises and balance-sheet runoff are relatively cheap.
  • Since the summer, I've been urging CMTE to move faster.
  • I'm more concerned that we're not moving quickly enough.
  • From balance sheet run-off, I'd want to see the yield curve steepen.
  • The FOMC hasn't reached a consensus on-balance-sheet strategies.
  • Would prefer to start passive run-off in q2, with asset sales as a plan B if necessary.

Bullard on the Fed’s Credibility

  • The Fed must reassure the public that it will defend the target inflation rate
  • If inflation does not reduce in the second half of the year, the Fed will be in a pickle, and it is necessary to prepare for that eventuality now.

On Unemployment

  • Fed's Bullard predicts that the unemployment rate will fall below 3% this year.
  • The United States has one of the strongest labor markets in history, with job vacancies greatly outnumbering the number of jobless.
  • Companies are rushing for workers, which is reflected in Pay.

Bullard on the Stock Market and the Economy

  • There's no reason why high equity valuations can't keep on.
  • I believe we'll see a reopening impact in the 2nd and 3rd quarters for GDP.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 5 Min Chart

Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

More Fed Speakers to Come

We end the week off on Friday with a whole host of Fed speakers which markets will watch closely to find if there is any cohesiveness in their messages although a March rate hike is all but guaranteed at this point. The big talking points shift to the timing of balance sheet run offs.

Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR