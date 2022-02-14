News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Reversal After Bullard: EUR/USD, SPX, NDX Rates in Focus
2022-02-14 16:13:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-02-14 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices retreat after eight weeks of gains
  • Russia-Ukraine tensions support rising prices
  • Higher energy costs buoy concerns over rising inflation

Potential Russia-Ukraine Invasion Boost Demand for Oil

Crude oil prices have continued to remain above the key psychological level of $90,00 as rising Russia-Ukraine tensions support the upward trajectory.

After eight consecutive weeks of gains, WTI crude oil prices temporarily threatened the upper bound of the rising channel resistance before easing back towards the $90,00 mark.

With price action recently making fresh seven-year highs, the 61.8% Fibonacci level (of the historical move) continues to provide support at $91.00 with additional support held by the 50-day MA (moving average) at around $81,00.

US Crude (WTI Crude) Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the CCI (commodity channel index) trades in overbought territory on both the weekly and daily chart, bulls will need maintain dominance over the primary trend. A break above the $96.23 Fibonacci retracement, leaving the door open for $100,00.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Similarly, Brent Crude has recently rebounded off of channel resistance, forcing prices back below $96.00 which remains as resistance for the imminent move.

While rising energy prices and geopolitical risks may continue to support rising prices, a shift in oil supply or the Russia-Ukraine narrative may pose as an additional catalyst for the imminent move.

UK (Brent) Oil Daily Chart

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

Fed’s Bullard Comments on Inflation, Policy Preference and the Fed’s Credibility
2022-02-14 14:27:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Testing 1.1300, Driven by Ongoing US Dollar Strength
2022-02-14 12:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
