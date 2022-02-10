News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Setting Up for a CPI Disappointment?
2022-02-10 09:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Up Amid EU Bond Rout But US CPI Threatens Rally
2022-02-10 04:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
News
Gold Price Rebound Faces Key Test as All Eyes Turn to US Inflation Data
2022-02-10 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
News
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 Can Tip to Accelerated Breakout or Double Top Depending on CPI
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Setting Up for a CPI Disappointment?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • US Total Vehicle Sales remains weak.
  • ECB doves to speak.
  • All eyes on US CPI.
  • Technical analysis hints to bullish EUR/USD setup.
  • IG Client Sentiment points to short-term hesitancy.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Euro opened up slightly higher against the U.S. dollar this morning after a poor showing on the US vehicle sales front for the January period. Total sales declined for a third straight month (see graphic below). The declining nature of the data has been largely due to automotive chip shortages leading to supply constraints but nonetheless a negative for the greenback.

US TOTAL VEHICLE SALES (JAN)

US total vehicle sales (January)

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Yesterday, the ECB’s Schnabel did not do much in the way of easing market expectations stating “Monetary policy, for its part, cannot afford to look through energy price increases if they pose a risk to medium-term price stability.” On the docket today, ECB board members Guindos, Lane and Villeroy are scheduled to speak. Traditionally geared towards the dovish stance, we may see some downward pressure on the Euro should they maintain their historical viewpoints.

As mentioned in yesterdays’ analysis, US inflation is the focus of the day (see calendar below) and may likely overshadow the aforementioned ECB comments. A release higher than expected will likely result in a move lower on EUR/USD while a miss could see Euro bulls flood the market.

US CPI economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart above may be laying the foundation for a US CPI miss later today with the bullish EMA crossover (blue) underway while price action may be revealing a breakout from the short-term falling wedge formation (black).

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1500

Support levels:

  • 1.1400/100-day EMA
  • 50-day EMA/20-day EMA
  • 1.1300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA CAUTIOUS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently short on EUR/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the recent change in long and short positioning result in a mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

