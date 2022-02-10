News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Breaking News: Hot Inflation Print Sparks Dollar Rally
2022-02-10 13:38:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Setting Up for a CPI Disappointment?
2022-02-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
Gold Price Rebound Faces Key Test as All Eyes Turn to US Inflation Data
2022-02-10 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
S&P 500 Can Tip to Accelerated Breakout or Double Top Depending on CPI
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US CPI +7.5% y/y vs 7.3% expectations/Core inflation +6% y/y vs 5.9% expectations

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Spread – Trend Break Needs Confirmation

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Chart and Analysis

  • ETH/BTC spread is testing the bear trend.
  • Altcoins may look to move higher.

The ETH/BTC spread broke above trend resistance yesterday and now needs to consolidate this move over the next couple of sessions to allow the move to continue. This is the third time since mid-May 2021 that the prevailing downtrend has been tested, with the first two breaks seeing the spread move considerably higher (Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin). The double low made at the start of the second move in mid-October is also mirrored by a double low in late-January, suggesting that this third move, if it is confirmed, can continue with the peak of move two (0.079534) as the initial target.

The spread made a false break on January 4 before falling heavily, hence the reason that confirmation of this move is needed, while the CCI indicator also shows the spread moving into overbought territory. One to watch to see if trend resistance now turns to trend support.

If this move higher continues, the altcoin market may also move higher in tandem as has been the case in the past. The mid-November to late-January sell-off saw a wide range of altcoins hammered lower with many of the more popular names registering 50%+ losses. A lead higher by ETH/BTC could see the partial recovery in the altcoin space continue, helping to erase recent, heavy losses.

Ethereum/Bitcoin Spread Daily Price Chart February 10, 2022

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on the Ethereum/Bitcoin spread – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

