News
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Another Rise in US CPI
2022-02-09 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Eases on JCPOA Restart but WTI Bears Face Heavy Backwardation
2022-02-09 04:00:00
News
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?
2022-02-09 03:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Canadian Dollar and S&P 500 Levels
2022-02-09 18:20:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-09 15:04:00
News
USD/JPY Loses Steam Ahead of US CPI, Key Levels to Watch
2022-02-09 18:02:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Disney, Uber, Corporate Earnings, S&P 500, Nasdaq - Talking Points

  • Disney Q1’22 earnings per share and revenue beat analysts’ expectations
  • Uber beats on revenue at $5.78 billion; Q1 gross bookings outlook disappoints
  • The upbeat after-hours action may extend into tomorrow, which could help lift US indexes

Disney First-Quarter Earnings

Disney, the theme park and streaming giant, reported corporate earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell, showing better-than-expected results across revenue and earnings metrics, sending share prices higher in after-hours trading. Revenue increased to $21.82 billion from $16.24 billion in the same quarter last year and beat the $20.84 billion Bloomberg consensus estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) came across at $1.06 versus an expected $0.57 on an adjusted basis.

Disney+ streaming subscribers grew to 129.8 million in Q1, adding to solid growth in prior quarters and beating estimates. Disney’s hit shows, including The Book of Boba Fett, likely helped boost strength in the segment, along with Disney+ being added to the Hulu live bundle. Theme park traffic increased, resulting in the segment’s revenue (including experiences and products) increasing to $7.2 billion. Disney rose by more than 10% higher in after-hours trading.

Disney – 3-Min Chart

disney earnings chart

Chart created with TradingView

Uber Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Uber, the rideshare company, reported fourth-quarter figures as well, with revenue and earnings per share coming in over analysts’ expectations. Q4 revenue rose to $5.78 billion from 3.5 billion in Q1’2021. Analysts expected 5.35 billion. Earnings per share rose to $0.44 from -$0.06 this time last year and over the -$0.31 expected.

After-hours trading saw Uber stock rise by over 9% following the report. The implied 1-day move was at 16.6%, according to Bloomberg data. The upside action follows the bullish movement in Lyft stock after the rival company reported its own set of results earlier this week. Uber expects first-quarter gross bookings between $25 to $26 billion, which is under the estimated $27.25 billion.

Uber 3-Min Chart

uber stock chart, earnings

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Rallies as FOMO prevails Over Fed Anxiety ahead of Key US Inflation Report
2022-02-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY Loses Steam Ahead of US CPI, Key Levels to Watch
2022-02-09 18:02:00
US Inflation Figures, EURUSD Outlook, and Key JPY Trades with John Kicklighter and Pete Mulmat
2022-02-09 16:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: US CPI to Lift Gold Volatility?
2022-02-09 12:00:00
