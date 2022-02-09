News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Technical Analysis: Signs of a Near-Term Top – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-02-08 16:37:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Break Higher as Treasury Yields Underpin the US Dollar
2022-02-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-02-08 19:18:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
Lyft Stock Sinks as Chipotle Gains in Post-Market Trade on Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Lyft, Chipotle, Corporate Earnings, Nasdaq - Talking Points

  • Lyft sinks in after-hours trading after fourth-quarter earnings shows mixed results
  • Fourth-quarter revenues beat at $969.9 million against an expected 940 million
  • Chipotle shares rose in after-hours trade after reporting success in raising menu item prices

LYFT Earnings Report

Lyft reported fourth-quarter corporate earnings results this afternoon, posting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 on 969.9 million in revenues. That was above the consensus analysts’ forecast of $0.09 EPS (adjusted basis) on 940.4 million in revenue. Adjusted net income was $32.1 million, below the 33 million street estimate. Lyft continues to rise in after-hours trading, up around 1% in immediate reaction. The implied 1-day move is 19.0%, according to Bloomberg data.

Active rider growth moderated to 18.73 million. That was up nearly 50% y/y from riders gained in Q4’2021 but below the 20 million analysts expected. Revenue per active rider increased 14% on a year-over-year basis to $51.79 per rider vs $46.53 expected. Earlier in the day, Lyft received a price target cut from UBS from $60 to $46, which still gives prices upside from the current share price of around 37.70. Investors will parse through the earnings call to further evaluate the outlook for the rideshare company while keeping an ear to the ground on takeover news.

LYFT - 3-Minute Chart/Daily Chart

lyft stock

Chart created with TradingView

Chipotle Earnings Report

Investors also pushed shares of Chipotle up in after-hours trading after the company’s fourth-quarter results impressed investors. Higher costs were evened out by menu price increases. The company raised prices by around 4% in December. Chipotle’s earnings per share beat at $5.58 on 1.96 billion in revenues. Q4 comp sales grew at 15.2%, above the expected 14.8%.

The burrito chain has had more success raising prices versus other chains like McDonald's, which fell victim to the higher costs for food items. The CEO said menu prices could be boosted further, if necessary. Investors pushed the stock price over 7% higher after the numbers crossed the wires. The 1-day implied move was seen at 12.2%, according to options pricing.

Chipotle - 3-Minute Chart/Daily Chart

chipotle stock

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

BTC/USD Price Setup – Bitcoin Bulls Run into Resistance at $44,000
2022-02-08 20:00:00
US and Canadian Balance of Trade Worsens, USD/CAD Unchanged
2022-02-08 13:57:00
XAU/USD Outlook: Can Russia-Ukraine Tensions Support Gold Prices?
2022-02-08 12:29:00
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
