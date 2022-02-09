News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss
2022-02-09 09:00:00
EURUSD Turns as US Rates Keep Rising While US Indices Await Their Break
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Eases on JCPOA Restart but WTI Bears Face Heavy Backwardation
2022-02-09 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?
2022-02-09 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-02-08 19:18:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • German exports surprise beat while overall Balance of Trade misses.
  • Lagarde and Villeroy try to ease markets.
  • Potential for bullish crossover to unfold?
  • IG Client Sentiment: Mixed
Advertisement

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Early trading this morning sees the Euro under pressure as the U.S. dollar opens higher along with a slight contraction in German Balance of Trade data for December. An increase in exports is a positive sign as global chip shortages hampered production in 2021 resulting in weak export data.

EURUSD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Banque de France governor Villeroy announced yesterday that markets have overreacted to the ECB’s rate announcement last week while President Christine Lagarde echoed similar notions earlier this week. The ECB’s Schnabel is scheduled to give comments later today and based on her prior hawkish sentiments, we could see an undoing of her peers attempts to calm the market.

This being said, the main driver this week for EUR/USD is the U.S. inflation data release tomorrow (see calendar below) with expectations higher (7.3%) than previous (7.0%). A print beat may see a significant dollar strength as markets add to mounting hawkish bets.

EURUSD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EURUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart may be setting up for Euro strength via the bullish EMA crossover (blue) despite market hesitancy ahead of the US CPI release tomorrow. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests strong upside momentum and has room to move higher. Price action is very much data and news dependent short-term so monitoring of information coming in is key.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1500

Support levels:

  • 1.1400/100-day EMA
  • 50-day EMA/20-day EMA
  • 1.1300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA HESITANT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently short on EUR/USD, with 60% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, the recent change in long and short positioning result in a mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Dow Jones Advance Sets a Positive Tone for APAC Stocks Amid Recovery Hopes
Dow Jones Advance Sets a Positive Tone for APAC Stocks Amid Recovery Hopes
2022-02-09 01:00:00
Lyft Stock Sinks as Chipotle Gains in Post-Market Trade on Fourth-Quarter Earnings
Lyft Stock Sinks as Chipotle Gains in Post-Market Trade on Fourth-Quarter Earnings
2022-02-09 00:00:00
BTC/USD Price Setup – Bitcoin Bulls Run into Resistance at $44,000
BTC/USD Price Setup – Bitcoin Bulls Run into Resistance at $44,000
2022-02-08 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EU Stocks 50
EUR/USD
Mixed