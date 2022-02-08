News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Struggling to Break Higher as Treasury Yields Underpin the US Dollar
2022-02-08 10:30:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-02-07 07:00:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
XAU/USD Outlook: Can Russia-Ukraine Tensions Support Gold Prices?
2022-02-08 12:29:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
US and Canadian Balance of Trade Worsens, USD/CAD Unchanged

Richard Snow, Analyst

US and Canadian Balance of Trade Figures

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

The importance for both the US and Canadian balance of trade data is less about the actual value (apart from something wildly out of the ordinary) and more about how the data points are trending relative to each other. This is important because of the interconnectedness of the two nations and how they interact with one another from an economic stand point.

The US is of utmost importance to Canada as it represents roughly 74% of all cross-border sales, whereas Canada only comprises 12% of US exports.

Learn more about US-Canada Trade Dynamics via our dedicated article

Canadian Net Exports Turn Negative

“In December, Canada's merchandise imports rose 3.7%, while exports were down 0.9%. As a result, after posting six consecutive monthly surpluses, Canada's merchandise trade balance returned to a deficit position” – Statistics Canada

Imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts contributed to the largest increase in December 2021, with other sub-categories also posting growth as well.

The US on the other hand, looked to have posted less of a deficit when compard to the forecast figure (- $83 bln) but due to a revised figure for November of -$79.3 billion, still resulted in an actual increase in the deficit to -$80.8 billion

USD/CAD 5 Min Chart

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

