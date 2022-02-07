News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Beloved Euro Opens Lower as Markets Digest US Jobs Report
2022-02-07 08:59:00
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-07 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Pull Back But Supply Gaps Are Still in Play
2022-02-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-02-07 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Traders Mull Inflation Against Strong NFP
2022-02-07 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Rates Still Problematic
2022-02-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-07 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-07 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again?
2022-02-07 03:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Beloved Euro Opens Lower as Markets Digest US Jobs Report

EUR/USD Forecast: Beloved Euro Opens Lower as Markets Digest US Jobs Report

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Euro may no longer be the flavor of the month!
  • Spotlight on ECB’s Lagarde later today.
Advertisement

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Euro is trading lower in early trading this morning after last weeks stellar performance on the back of a perceived ‘hawkish’ pivot by the ECB. Cold water was poured on this upside rally when the US jobs report significantly beat estimates reinforcing the tight labor market and adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates.

Inflationary pressure remains elevated across the globe with energy prices on the up. This is particularly emphasized in Europe as ties to Russia for natural gas is high and with tensions around a Ukraine invasion persisting, European gas prices have caused a large proportion of the current inflation dynamic.

Markets are currently pricing in two rate hikes for 2022 by the ECB however, this may be a slight overreaction post-ECB. A Russian retreat may favor the dovish argument by the ECB and favor dollar upside as the Fed remains firmly hawkish in its current stance. It is important to remember that the situation in the US and Europe are completely different and markets cannot paint expectations with the same brush.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Source: Refinitiv

Focus today will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech where we may see an attempt to make alterations to last week’s press conference comments. Over the weekend, President of the Dutch Central Bank Klaas Knot backed a swift end to QE as soon as possible while looking at interest rate hikes in Q4.

EURUSD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EURUSD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

From a technical standpoint, there is still room for further upside but I believe this could be capped around the 1.1500 psychological resistance zone. Markets are likely to settle between 1.13001.1400.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1500

Support levels:

  • 1.1400/100-day EMA
  • 50-day EMA/20-day EMA
  • 1.1300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently short on EUR/USD, with 63% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in an upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Through Noted Resistance, Eyes Further Gains
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Through Noted Resistance, Eyes Further Gains
2022-02-07 10:15:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Traders Mull Inflation Against Strong NFP
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Traders Mull Inflation Against Strong NFP
2022-02-07 05:00:00
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong Nonfarm Payrolls, APAC to Open Mixed
S&P 500 Climbs on Strong Nonfarm Payrolls, APAC to Open Mixed
2022-02-07 01:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
2022-02-04 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR