USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Looks to End the Week Strong Ahead of NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-04 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
2022-02-03 21:15:00
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall if US Payrolls, Wages Data Revive Fed Fears
2022-02-04 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-04 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Will Amazon Earnings Change the Risk Course Friday?
2022-02-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-03 18:00:00
More View more
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Looks to End the Week Strong Ahead of NFP

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Looks to End the Week Strong Ahead of NFP

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • USD slump and robust commodity prices bolster ZAR.
  • US NFP data
Advertisement

ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The rand has been holding its own this week on the back of a weaker US dollar and stronger commodity prices. The dollar has come under pressure after softer ADP and a mixed ISM services print (weaker employment and pricing data).

Rand-linked commodities have remained elevated including platinum, iron ore, coal and gold giving a boost to the local currency.

Looking forward the divergence in tightening between many Emerging Market (EM) central banks peers (see graphic below) and South Africa may hurt the ZAR once Fed tightening picks up. South Africa’s carry trade appeal is much lesser than the below mentioned peers giving more incentive for investors to look at these countries for a higher yield than South Africa – detrimental to ZAR.

INTEREST RATES: BRAZIL, RUSSIA AND SOUTH AFRICA (GREEN)

emerging market interest rates

Source: Refinitiv

The economic backdrop in South Africa has been yet again been stifled by periodic blackouts (“loadshedding”) placing an additional headwind on the rand.

Later today, the focus shifts to U.S. NFP data which could provide some short-term volatility around the announcement. Recent prints have disappointed and have shown a gradual decline in new jobs. This weeks estimate sits at 150K and any notable shift from this could result in considerable price fluctuations on USD crosses.

USDZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USDZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/ZAR chart shows the long-term channel support (black) holding ahead of the NFP release. The longer term outlook is for a return to dollar strength as the Fed starts hiking rates but a miss on NFP could retest channel support as well as the 15.0639 swing low.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors bearish momentum as it reads below the midpoint 50 level, emphasized by prices trading below the 20,50 and 100-day EMA’s respectively.

Resistance levels:

  • 15.4289

Support levels:

  • 15.0639
  • 15.0000

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Futures Rebound on Amazon Earnings, APAC to Open Mixed
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rebound on Amazon Earnings, APAC to Open Mixed
2022-02-04 01:30:00
Snap and Pinterest Soar as Facebook Flags - Nasdaq Set to Rise Friday
Snap and Pinterest Soar as Facebook Flags - Nasdaq Set to Rise Friday
2022-02-03 22:00:00
S&P 500 Body-Slammed as Meta’s Plunge Sparks Major Tech Rout, NFP in Focus
S&P 500 Body-Slammed as Meta’s Plunge Sparks Major Tech Rout, NFP in Focus
2022-02-03 22:00:00
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
2022-02-03 21:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/ZAR