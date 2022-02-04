News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars on ECB Pivot, EUR/GBP Reversal as ECB Out-Hawks BoE
2022-02-04 10:10:00
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?
2022-02-04 11:02:00
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
2022-02-03 21:15:00
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall if US Payrolls, Wages Data Revive Fed Fears
2022-02-04 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-04 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Looking to Set Up a New Trading Range
2022-02-04 09:45:00
EURUSD Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Will Amazon Earnings Change the Risk Course Friday?
2022-02-04 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-03 18:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?

Richard Snow, Analyst

Brent Crude Oil Analysis:

  • Crude output Lower than Anticipated as OPEC+ Nations Wrestle with Capacity Constraints
  • Recent oil price surge attributed to possible supply disruption due to conflict – OPEC+ delegates
  • Brent crude oil: Key technical levels analysed

Output Lower than Anticipated as OPEC+ Nations Wrestle with Capacity Constraints

On Wednesday this week, OPEC+ held one of its briefest meetings where it was decided that the group would maintain its 400,000 bpd supply increase for March. However, the projected increases in output differ to actual observed levels of output as several OPEC members have struggled to meet current monthly targets and lack the capacity to expand output levels even further.

Saudi Arabia and a just a few others have spare capacity however, increasing output in this manner would remove the current buffer to any external shocks and remains unlikely for the time being.

Countries reported to have produced the same or lower levels of output include Congo, Iran, Angola, Libya and Iraq; due to unplanned outages or simply a lack of capacity. Iraq January output fell by 63,000 bpd compared to December owing to insufficient storage capacity.

OPEC + delegates attributed the recent surge in price to elevated concerns over the potential for supply disruption due to conflict rather than due to undersupply, although, geopolitical tensions were not even mentioned in the meeting.

Brent Crude Oil: Key Technical Levels

Crude oil prices have really accelerated after a period of temporary consolidation in mid to late January of this year. The 88.30 zone of resistance turned into a zone of support. Multiple long lower wicks, presented the first signs of a rejection of lower prices, setting the stage for the last 24 hour’s surge. Important to note that the commodity looks to be overbought (vis the RSI) at the moment and the possibility of a near-term pullback should not be overlooked.

A pullback and subsequent bounce off the 88.30 level could signal renewed bullish intent whereby the 95.30 level stands out as the next relevant level of resistance. In a market so heavily linked to fundamentals, if supply challenges resulting in less than anticipated OPEC+ supply continues to persist, the once ambitious target of $100 is not out of the question. A break below 85.85 would result in the need to reassess the current strong bullish bias.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

The monthly chart helps to frame recent crude prices within historical price ranges. Currently, prices trade well above the significant 86.67 level with 95.30 the next barrier to overcome.

Brent Crude Monthly Chart

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars on ECB Pivot, EUR/GBP Reversal as ECB Out-Hawks BoE
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars on ECB Pivot, EUR/GBP Reversal as ECB Out-Hawks BoE
2022-02-04 10:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Looking to Set Up a New Trading Range
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Looking to Set Up a New Trading Range
2022-02-04 09:45:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Looks to End the Week Strong Ahead of NFP
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Looks to End the Week Strong Ahead of NFP
2022-02-04 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rebound on Amazon Earnings, APAC to Open Mixed
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rebound on Amazon Earnings, APAC to Open Mixed
2022-02-04 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude