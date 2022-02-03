News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-02-03 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
The US Dollar Slide Continues as Fed Hikes Appear Fully Priced. Where to for USD Index (DXY)?
2022-02-03 07:00:00
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
2022-02-03 21:15:00
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2022-02-03 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-03 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-03 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-03 18:00:00
Snap and Pinterest Soar as Facebook Flags - Nasdaq Set to Rise Friday

Snap and Pinterest Soar as Facebook Flags - Nasdaq Set to Rise Friday

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Snapchat, SNAP, Pinterest, Nasdaq, Tech Stocks - Talking Points

  • Snapchat ($SNAP) surges more than 50% higher on first quarterly profit
  • Snap says company overcoming Apple’s IOS changes, sees bright outlook
  • Pinterest shares join rally, which may help push Nasdaq higher Friday

Snap, Inc. reported its first quarterly profit, catapulting share prices more than 50% higher in after-hours trading. This comes amid a rosy report from Amazon, encouraging investors to move into tech shares after the Nasdaq dropped on poor results from Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Snap hit 319 million daily active users, pushing revenues up to $1.3 billion. Analysts expected Q4 revenues of 1.20 billion, per Bloomberg data.

The social media tech company saw free cash flow rise from negative $69 million in the prior year to $161 million in the fourth quarter. First-quarter revenues are projected to hit $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion, per company guidance. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.22, more than double the street estimate of $0.10, on an adjusted basis.

Apple’s recent IOS changes caused significant disruptions for technology companies recently, cited by Facebook earlier this week. Facebook's stock price closed over 26% lower today for reference. However, Snap reported that it made significant progress against those challenges. Pinterest, another prominent social media company, rose more than 25% after hours. The company beat on revenue and earnings per share, at $847 million vs $832.4 million, and EPS of $0.49 vs $0.42.

Snap, Inc. ($SNAP) - 3-Minute Chart/Daily Chart

SNAP chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

