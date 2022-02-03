Gold Outlook: How Would Gold React to a Negative US Jobs (NFP) Release?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Switches Google Rally for Facebook Collapse, Heavy EURUSD Risk Ahead
2022-02-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
The US Dollar Slide Continues as Fed Hikes Appear Fully Priced. Where to for USD Index (DXY)?
2022-02-03 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
2022-02-02 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: How Would Gold React to a Negative US Jobs (NFP) Release?
2022-02-03 09:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Above $1,800 on Weaker USD, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Switches Google Rally for Facebook Collapse, Heavy EURUSD Risk Ahead
2022-02-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-02-02 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
More View more
Gold Outlook: How Would Gold React to a Negative US Jobs (NFP) Release?

Gold Outlook: How Would Gold React to a Negative US Jobs (NFP) Release?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • US private employment (ADP) fell for the first time in a year.
  • The Fed will look through one negative NFP report.

For all market-moving data releases and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

Tomorrow’s US Labor Report (NFP) is now expected to show that the US jobs market contracted in January due to the Omicron spread and subsequent lockdown. Wednesday’s private payroll report (ADP) surprised some in the market and turned negative for the first time in a year with jobs losses led by the service sector. This is now expected to be the case in Friday’s NFP release although official market estimates are still suggesting jobs market growth in the first month of 2022. While one month’s worth of jobs data will not sway the Federal Reserve from changing its stance of hiking rates and kickstarting quantitative tightening, it will be noted and traders should be aware of any official Fed speak post-release. Any hint of slowing down, or reducing the number of rate hikes will give the precious metal a boost, in the short-term at least.

Market professionals will have factored in the Omicron effect into market prices but a contracting US jobs market will likely make front-page headlines in the weekend press. With gold’s fortune still tied to the US dollar and underlying US interest rates, anything that can move these markets, however short the timeframe, will need to be closely followed.

The recent sharp sell-off in gold has returned the precious metal back into a well-defined trading between $1,763/oz. and $1,837/oz. with any breakouts from this range pulled back quickly. Volatility remains low – using the Average True Range indicator – while gold is neither oversold or overbought. Maybe a burst of volatility post-NFP on Friday will give traders an opportunity within the previously mentioned range.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price February 3, 2022

Gold Outlook: How Would Gold React to a Negative US Jobs (NFP) Release?

Retail trader data show 81.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.41 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.35% lower than yesterday and 14.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.34% higher than yesterday and 14.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Above $1,800 on Weaker USD, Geopolitical Unrest
Gold Prices Hold Above $1,800 on Weaker USD, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-03 05:00:00
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
Dow Jones Gains on Alphabet Earnings, Facebook Miss Leaves APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-02-03 01:00:00
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
2022-02-02 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed