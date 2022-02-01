News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?
2022-02-01 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy with OPEC+ Meeting, ISM and JOLTs Data Due
2022-02-01 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Conflicting Fundamentals as Jobs Report Nears
2022-02-01 05:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
British Pound Boosted by Soft US Dollar. Will GBP/USD Rally into BoE This Week?
2022-02-01 06:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Reverses Ahead of January High with NFP Report on Tap
2022-01-31 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Strategist

CAD Analysis and News:

  • Relief Rally Across High Beta FX
  • CAD Chasing Oil Higher

Relief Rally Across High Beta FX

As equities begin to show signs of stability, high-beta currencies have regained composure with the US Dollar unwind much of its month-end fuelled gains. The Australian Dollar has been undeterred by the RBA, who ended their QE program as expected, however, emphasised that this action should not imply that a near term increase in interest rates was forthcoming. That said, the fact that the Australian Dollar has quickly retraced initial losses, further highlights that the RBA is not the key driver for the currency and ultimately, risk sentiment is the primary driver for now. Support at 0.7000, resistance at 0.7100 and 0.7140-50.

CAD Chasing Oil Higher

Elsewhere, the Canadian Dollar is playing catch up with the oil complex (Figure 1). The currency will remain a popular currency among traders, given the backdrop of a hawkish central bank. Despite refraining from pulling the trigger last week, the BoC were as hawkish as it gets. In turn, the Loonie will like meet dip buyers, as long as oil and equities remain stable. With the 100DMA situated at 1.2622, a break below opens the door for a move south of 1.2600. Key support sits at 1.2560, which would mark a full retracement of the BoC and Federal Reserve led weakness in CAD.

Figure 1. USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Stumbles Despite Hawkish RBA Tweaking Policy. Will AUD/USD Rally?
Australian Dollar Stumbles Despite Hawkish RBA Tweaking Policy. Will AUD/USD Rally?
2022-02-01 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Leads Rally as Equity Markets Close Out Tumultuous January
Nasdaq 100 Leads Rally as Equity Markets Close Out Tumultuous January
2022-01-31 21:30:00
UK Partygate Investigation: Heavily Censored Report Given To PM Johnson, Sterling Unchanged
UK Partygate Investigation: Heavily Censored Report Given To PM Johnson, Sterling Unchanged
2022-01-31 14:45:00
Mexican GDP Contracts 0.1% in Q4 2021 and Enters Technical Recession
Mexican GDP Contracts 0.1% in Q4 2021 and Enters Technical Recession
2022-01-31 12:29:00
