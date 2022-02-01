News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Temporary Lift but Downside Risks Remain Ahead of ECB Event
2022-02-01 10:40:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Conflicting Fundamentals as Jobs Report Nears
2022-02-01 05:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast
2022-02-01 12:00:00
British Pound Boosted by Soft US Dollar. Will GBP/USD Rally into BoE This Week?
2022-02-01 06:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Reverses Ahead of January High with NFP Report on Tap
2022-01-31 23:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • UK manufacturing confidence underpins Sterling.
  • Bank of England rate hike expectations hit 100%.

The final UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (January) beat earlier expectations but fell short of last month's robust figure. The dip lower reflected slower growth or new orders and a further easing in the rate of increase in vendor lead times.

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast

Commenting on the PMI release, Duncan Brook, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply wrote: 'The UK economy continued to strengthen at the beginning of the year buoyed up by strong confidence amongst the UK's makers, higher job creation levels and output at the strongest rate since July 2021. "There was some disappointment in the lowest levels of new orders since February 2021 but moderate improvements in export orders balanced out the weaker rise in domestic work.'

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The eagerly awaited Sue Gray lockdown report was released yesterday but was heavily censored due to the ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation. While PM Boris Johnson remains in power, for now, the findings of the redacted report still cast a bad light on his leadership skills and authority.

UK Partygate Investigation: Heavily Censored Report Given to PM Johnson, Sterling Unchanged

Sterling continues to out-perform the US dollar over the last few days, helped by short-term weakness in the greenback. After last week's hawkish FOMC release, the US dollar has faded lower with expectations of multiple interest rate hikes and a scaling back of the bloated balance sheet already priced into the market. While expectations are built into the US dollar, the British Pound continues to pick up a bid ahead of the BoE MPC meeting on Thursday where the central bank is 100% expected to hike rates by 25 basis points to 0.50%. Market commentators also expected the BoE to announce their own form of balance sheet tightening, adding an extra hawkish twist to the meeting.

The short-term downtrend in GBP/USD has been convincingly broken this week, with the pair now testing 1.3500 after rebounding from the 1.3350 level at the end of last week. For cable to break the long-term downtrend, the January 13 lower high at 1.3750 needs to be reclaimed.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – February 1, 2022

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast

Retail trader data show 57.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.36 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.27% higher than yesterday and 7.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.91% higher than yesterday and 11.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

