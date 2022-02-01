News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Morning Star, ECB on Deck
2022-02-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Temporary Lift but Downside Risks Remain Ahead of ECB Event
2022-02-01 10:40:00
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Conflicting Fundamentals as Jobs Report Nears
2022-02-01 05:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Tests 1.3500 on Robust Data and BoE Rate Forecast
2022-02-01 12:00:00
British Pound Boosted by Soft US Dollar. Will GBP/USD Rally into BoE This Week?
2022-02-01 06:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Reverses Ahead of January High with NFP Report on Tap
2022-01-31 23:00:00
Bitcoin Setup – BTC/USD Bulls Take Control of the Trend

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, USD Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices climb above the key psychological level of $38,000
  • BTC/USD benefits from the regulatory environment
  • USD weakness supports cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Prices Edge Higher

Bitcoin prices have recently managed to break above the $38,000 handle after bulls regained confidence above key technical levels.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how macro fundamentals affect markets

In the wake of the November all-time high where Bitcoin demonstrated characteristics akin to gold, acting as a hedge against inflation, it appears that risk aversion has shifted, allowing BTC/USD to climb higher.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is currently trading above channel resistance, breaking the psychological level of $38,000. After breaking the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 move at $36,264, bulls have managed to recover a portion of previous losses, driving price action higher.

As Bitcoin aims to retest the $40,000 handle, the next level of resistance rests at the 61.8% retracement of the above-mentioned move with the next level of support lying at $36,000 with the RSI (relative strength index) now falling into range.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

