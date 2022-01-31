News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
Euro Weekly Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Slide to Continue
2022-01-30 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Soars to New Heights Despite a Strong US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2022-01-31 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-30 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-31 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold extended lower on Monday after falling 2.36% a week ago, trading at around $1,789
  • Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish comments at the FOMC meeting rattled the gold market, weighing on prices
  • Prices are eyeing $1,784 for immediate support, breaching which may open the door for further losses

Gold extended a four-day losing streak during Monday’s APAC mid-day trading session. Prices have fallen 2.36% last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell painted a hawkish-biased outlook for rate hikes, saying that he will not rule out the possibility of raising rates at every forthcoming policy meeting to rein in inflation. This is more than a market expectation of 3-4 rate hikes this year, resulting in sharp market reactions. The US Dollar index jumped while gold prices tumbled, as a rising interest rate is suppressing the non-yielding precious metal.

US inflation has reached the highest level in four decades, with the core PCE price index hitting 4.9% in December. The core PCE is a key inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve looks at to decide policy rates, so a strong print may reinforced the case of Fed tightening. Although gold is perceived as a good hedge against inflation, the outlook of rate hikes seems to have overridden this character recently.

A stronger US DollarIndex (DXY) has also weighed on precious metal prices, as it makes them more expensive to investors holding a foreign currency. DXY and gold prices exhibit a historically negative relationship, and their past 12-month prices are shown on the chart below.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar IndexPast 12 Months

Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Meanwhile, heightened geopolitical tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine border have likely boosted demand for gold, which is a perceived safe haven. Ongoing disputes between the two actors may help to cushion the downside for gold against the headwind of Fed rightening.

Looking ahead, traders are eyeing this Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report for clues about the condition of the labor market and their ramifications for the Fed policy outlook. Besides that, RBA and ECB interest rate decisions are also in focus.

Technically, gold prices fell for a fourth day to $1,789, entering into a period of consolidation. Prices are testing a trendline support at around 1,784, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Failing to hold above 1,784 may lead to a pullback towards 1750 for support. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover, suggesting that downward momentum isdominating.

Gold - Daily Chart

Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Rebound May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher, Hong Kong Trading Half-Day
S&P 500 Rebound May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher, Hong Kong Trading Half-Day
2022-01-31 01:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Awaits Potential BoE Balance Sheet Bonanza
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Awaits Potential BoE Balance Sheet Bonanza
2022-01-28 16:00:00
Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected
Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected
2022-01-28 13:47:00
US Dollar Remains Bid, However, Nears Overextended Territory
US Dollar Remains Bid, However, Nears Overextended Territory
2022-01-28 12:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed