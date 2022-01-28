News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
DXY Dollar Index Leaps to New Highs on a Hawkish Fed. Will USD Keep Going North?
2022-01-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Drop Tests 7-Month Uptrend as Key US Inflation Data Looms
2022-01-28 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
US Dollar Remains Bid, However, Nears Overextended Territory

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis and News

  • USD Remains Bid, Markets Pricing in 4 Hikes By September
  • Possible Overextension in the Dollar on Month End Flows, Eyes on London 4pm FIx

The US Dollar remains on the front foot following the fallout of Powell’s hawkish press conference (full commentary). At the same, I also get the sense that month-end flows could have exacerbated some of the upside in the greenback. As a I noted yesterday, it was spot month end (T-2) and in conditions where the S&P 500 falls 3% or more in a month, yesterday would have on average been the best performaning day for the USD.

Taking a look at the current USD momentum in the table below, the greenback looks somewhat overbought and while an asset being overbought or oversold is not a sole reason why you should trade the other way, if my suscpicions about month-end are correct, then keep an eye out on Monday 4pm London time for a possible mean-reversion. This could be particularly evident in the high-beta currencies, however, this would also be dependant on equities stabilising.

Source: Refinitiv

Aside from the repricing of Fed rate expections with 4 hikes now seen to take place by September, which has been the dominant driver of price action at present. Today will see the release of the PCE figures, however, from a trading point of view, I am not expecting much in the way of a move from the USD, given that the data is unlikely to really move the needle for the Fed, who have made their intentions clear.

DailyFX economic calendar

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

