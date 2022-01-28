News & Analysis at your fingertips.

2022-01-28 04:30:00
Dollar Breaks Higher with Fed's Favorite Inflation Read Ahead, Where to for QQQs?
2022-01-28 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fed, PCE Data – Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD closed at its lowest since June 2020 on Thursday
  • This follows a hawkish Fed rate decision, boosting the USD
  • Euro eyeing US PCE data, will it inspire further weakness?

Will Euro’s Downtrend Accelerate?

The Euro extended losses against the US Dollar over the past 24 hours, with EUR/USD closing at its lowest since June 2020. The single currency has been under pressure aggressive selling pressure after this week’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. There, Chair Jerome Powell confirmed expectations for a hike and wrapping up asset purchases under quantitative easing in March.

He also did not shy away from upholding a hawkish view, saying that “there is quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market”. The United States unemployment rate sits at 3.9%, fast approaching pre-pandemic levels. However, the labor force participation rate remains far off from where it was before Covid.

Taking a look at the chart below, EUR/USD can be seen inversely tracking December 2022 Fed rate hike expectations. The latter is derived from Fed Funds Futures, showing that 4 rate hikes are fully priced in. On top of this, there are rising calls for a fifth hike by the end of this year. Quantitative tightening, or unwinding of the balance sheet, is also expected to start soon after the first rate increase.

With that in mind, EUR/USD will be closely eyeing US PCE data over the next 24 hours. This is the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, and the core deflator is expected to cross the wires at 4.8% y/y, up from 4.7% prior. If the December CPI report is to offer any prelude, a mostly in-line outcome may even offer breathing space for risk appetite, especially given how hawkish Fed policy bets are. Still, a stronger print risks amplifying market volatility and boosting demand for the haven-linked US Dollar.

Euro Versus 2022 Fed Rate Hike Projections

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

EUR/USD closed under the key 1.1169 – 1195 support zone that was established in late November. This followed a turn lower on key falling resistance from May. That has exposed the 78.6% and 100% Fibonacci extension levels at 1.1085 and 1.0977 respectively. Still, taking a look at RSI reveals positive divergence, a sign of fading downside momentum. This can at times precede a turn higher. Closing back above the former support zone may open the door to retesting the falling trendline. The latter could then reinstate the dominant downtrend.

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

